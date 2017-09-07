Tom Cruise and the 33 conspiracy. How that number affected his three marriages.

Forget 13, it’s the number 33 that’s proved to be unlucky for Tom Cruise.

Fans have noticed a sad pattern that has followed him through all three of his divorces.

His ex-wives, Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes were all the exact same age when they filed for divorce from the Mission Impossible actor – 33 years old.

The link was first identified in July 2012, just a few days after Holmes initiated divorce proceedings.

Cruise married actress Mimi Rogers in 1987 before breaking up in 1990. Nicole Kidman was just 23 years old when she married Cruise, who was then 28, in 1990 after meeting on set for Days of Thunder.

They adopted their daughter Isabella in 1992 and son Connor in 1995, before parting ways in 2001.

Katie Holmes was 28 years old when she married Cruise in 2006 and filed for divorce when she was 33 years old in 2012. They share one daughter, Suri, who was born in 2006.

All three were 34 years old when the divorce was finalised.

It gets even more symbolic.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton decided to take a closer look into Scientology in 2012 to see if he could find any significance with the number 33. There was.

The first Church of Scientology was established in Phoenix, Arizona, which lies on the 33rd parallel.

The 33rd parallel refers to the circle of altitude that is 33 degrees south or north of the Earth's equator. There are many conspiracy theories related to the 33rd parallel, including a number of UFO sightings and the location of John F Kennedy's assassination.

Listen: Chloe Shorten on how she told her children about her divorce. Post continues after audio.



In numerology, 33 is also associated with the power of healing through love while people whos life path number is 33 are supposed to be totally selfless and love unconditionally.

Whether anything can truly be read into it is up to you but it's a rather compelling coincidence.