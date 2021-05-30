The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 31.

Victoria frantically investigating aged care "mystery" case.

A Melbourne aged care worker's "mystery case" has authorities worried, as fellow staff members and residents prepare for more COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Arcare Maidstone residents were locked down and placed into self-isolation on Sunday after a female healthcare worker at the facility tested positive.

The Altona woman worked at the site in the city's northwest on Wednesday and Thursday and may have been infectious at the time.

Arcare chief executive Colin Singh said no other staff members or residents had returned positive results but further testing was planned for Tuesday.

The Altona woman, one of five local cases reported on Sunday, tested positive despite receiving her first coronavirus jab on May 12.

Only a third of Arcare Maidstone's 110 staff and 53 of 76 residents have been vaccinated so far, and the federal government has brought forward scheduled vaccinations to Monday.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said vaccination rates at the facility demonstrated Canberra's "go-slow culture" on aged care.

Across Melbourne, vaccination hubs have been swarmed by residents, with video outside the Royal Exhibition Centre obtained by 9News, showing a female medical worker stepping outside to inform those waiting there were no Pfizer vaccines available for walk-ins.

"Please stop yelling at me," she can be heard saying.

"It's not fair. I'm doing my best."

As Victoria's list of exposure sites soared past 200, Acting Premier James Merlino said no decision has been made on whether the state's seven-day lockdown will end on Thursday evening as planned.

"This is something that is evaluated every hour of every day," he said.

Meanwhile, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas accused the federal government of failing to come to the aid of stood-down Victorian workers as he announced a $250 million business support package.

"It would be really good if the self-styled party of the workers actually did some work for working people," he told reporters over the weekend.

"Victorian workers deserve more from the Federal Government, and I am beyond disappointed," added Merlino.

Phase two AstraZeneca jabs underway.

This week marks the start of when Australians can start getting their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it first started rolling out 12 weeks ago.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and his Department of Health secretary Brendan Murphy both received their second shots on Sunday.

He said the second dose 12 weeks after the first jab is an indispensable part of the vaccine program. There is a three-week gap for those receiving the Pfizer shot.

He said 4.2 million Australians have had a vaccination so far after a record of almost 600,000 were completed in the past week.

"I think that is an extremely important step that more people are being vaccinated at a faster rate than ever before," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

"The first million vaccinations took 47 days, 19 for the second, 19 for the third and 13 days for the most recent."

Ardern, Morrison kick off talks with hongi.

Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Scott Morrison to New Zealand with a hongi, with Queenstown playing host to the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Forum.

On arrival, the pair engaged in the traditional Maori greeting, touching noses and sharing breath.

The visit comes after the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble last month.

"I believe what Australia and New Zealand have been able to achieve in this last 18 months is quite extraordinary on a global scale," Mr Morrison said. "It's a testimony to the peoples of New Zealand and Australia."

Mr Morrison made the trip despite a growing COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, which drew speculation he might not travel.

"He did a runner to Hawaii during the bushfires (in December 2019) thinking it was under control, and it backfired on him," Jennifer Curtin, politics professor at the University of Auckland, told AAP.

Instead, "Shark One" touched down at Queenstown airport just after 3pm NZST on Sunday for the 24-hour visit.

The two leaders and their partners travelled up Queenstown's gondola to address business and tourism leaders with the spectacular vista of Lake Wakatipu at sunset below. They finished their Sunday with a private dinner, ahead of formal talks on Monday.

On the agenda is China, the Pacific and the two countries' pledge to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to the region, deportations, and more.

Boris Johnson weds in secret in London.

Boris Johnson, 56, has married Carrie Symonds, 33, in a low-key ceremony planned in strict secrecy.

The pair exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday in front of a small group of close friends and family.

Initially, Downing Street would not comment on reports of the wedding but, on Sunday morning, a spokesman said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

"The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

They are said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for the celebration on July 30 2022. It is understood Symonds will take her husband's surname and be known as Carrie Johnson.

A picture issued by No 10 of the couple in Downing Street's garden after the wedding saw them gazing at each other with the bride wearing a long white dress and a floral headband and the prime minister a dark suit and blue tie, with a white flower in his buttonhole.

The couple announced their engagement - together with the news that they were expecting their first child - in February last year.

Their son, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

It is Johnson's third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020.

Osaka fined for French Open media boycott.

Naomi Osaka has been fined for skipping a press conference following her first-round win at the French Open and warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors if she fails to meet her media commitments.

In the run up to the clay court major, the world No.2 announced she would boycott news conferences while in Paris to raise awareness of players' mental well-being, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down".

Osaka started her French Open campaign with a 6-4 7-6 (4) win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig and then snubbed the post-match news conference, although the four-time grand slam champion did hold a court-side interview immediately after the contest.

The board of the four grand slams said in a statement on Sunday that the French Open organisers had asked Osaka to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to resolve the matter.

She was fined $US15,000 ($A19,400).

Rafa Nadal, a 20-times grand slam winner, and women's world No.1 Ash Barty have said they believe players have a duty to address the media.

Tarzan star dies in US jet crash.

Actor Joe Lara who starred in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures has been killed in a plane crash in Tennessee.

The star, 58, was one of seven people to die when a small jet crashed into the lake near Smyrna.

His wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, who founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999, was also among the dead.

Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of the victims.

Around the world.

- Police are hunting for the gunmen who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more.

- A judge has indicated that a service technician is to blame for the Italian cable car disaster that killed 14 people. He intentionally disabled the car's emergency brake because it kept locking spontaneously.

- A key Israeli opposition party has backed a unity government that would bring to an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as the country's longest serving prime minister.

- With AAP

Feature image: @GregHuntMP/Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street via Getty/Robert Kitchin/Getty.