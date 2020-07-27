"They were in contact during Angie's season." What we know about Timm's ex, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "They were in contact during Angie's season." What we know about Timm's ex-girlfriend.

Last week, Bachelor in Paradise contestant Timm Hanly was seen out about in Melbourne with a woman who was quite clearly not Brittany Hockley.

And now, just to make things even more juicy, it seems the ~mystery woman~ has been idenitifed as his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

According to The So Dramatic! podcast, Timm supposedly broke up with Brittany after they left paradsise and later got back together with his ex.

"Timm and Brittany are not together [anymore]. They left Paradise together, but Timm ended things with her a few weeks after that, and she was devastated," host Megan Pustetto claimed.

"This week, Timm was spotted with a mystery brunette. She's his ex-girlfriend who personally confirmed to me after The Bachelorette last year that her and Timm dated for five years and had been on and off for the last two years."

And there's more. Apparently the pair were still chatting during Timm's time on The Bachelorette last year.

"I am told they were still in contact during Angie's season. Timm hadn't gotten over their break-up and would talk about her constantly in the house," Megan said.

"They got back together once he was off the show, and they have been on and off since."

"So basically, Timm is Ciarran [Stott] 2.0."

Yikes.

While nothing has been confirmed by Timm, it's starting to look like him and Brittany seriously don't end up together after all. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Oh. There's a wild rumour that a Bachelor in Paradise contestant "left the island" with a producer.

We're only three weeks into Bachelor in Paradise but the rumours are coming in thick and fast.

According to Woman's Day, former Bachie contestant Jackson Garlick, who is rumoured to be joining the show as an intruder, has formed a romantic connection with a member of the production team.

"[A female producer] had her eyes on a lot of the boys but she ended up hooking up with Jackson," an inside source supposedly told the publication.

The source also claimed that the pair continued dating after filming wrapped up.

"They were seeing each other quite a bit after the show – they definitely gave it a red hot go."

At this stage nothing has been confrimed but it will be interesting to see if Jackson eventually rocks up in paradise.

3. Gigi Hadid has shared photos from inside her "dream home" and we have... questions.

Model Gigi Hadid has given the world a glimpse into her new, self-designed dream home and people are... well, confused.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old wrote: "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot..."

And while we are fully supportive of this wonderful achievement for Gigi and her partner, ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik, the design choices were, how do we say, unique.

So, we have made a list of questions we would like answered at Gigi's earliest convenience, please and thank you.

1. Why is there a billiard ball centrepiece? Does the kitchen island double as a pool table y/n?

So many colours and textures. Image: Instagram.

2. Is this pasta edible? And how do you open the cupboards without spilling it every time? I suppose that's the sacrifice of such ~aesthetic~.

Yes, these are dried, dyed variations of pasta. Image: Instagram.

3. The blu-tack... Was this wall an afterthought, or did framing just cost too much?

A bathroom feature wall. Image: Instagram.

4. Have you walked down these stairs drunk because I believe they pose a safety hazard.

This makes me dizzy. Image: Instagram.

5. I actually don't have a question for this one, it's quite nice.

Satisfying. Image: Supplied.

The internet were not as curious in their response though, with many taking comfort in the model's questionable styling choices.

5. A secret engagement and 'snobbishness': What we learnt from Harry and Meghan's new biography.

If there's one thing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey from dating to marriage, to stepping down from royal duties, has not lacked, it's commentary from 'insiders' and 'experts'.

But new book Finding Freedom, written by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, has described the journey - full of controversy and resentment - from beginning to end, based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press and quotes from sources 'close to the couple'.

Harry and Meghan have not contributed to the book, but in terms of royal exposés, this is as 'official' as it gets.

Extracts from the book have been serialised in The Times and The Sunday Times ahead of its publication in August, giving readers an insight into the lives of the couple, and their relationships with the royal family, before, during and after their decision to leave England behind.

This is what we've learned from Finding Freedom.

The first time Harry and Meghan said 'I love you'.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in the summer of 2016, in a discreet Soho, London club. For three hours they spoke, huddled "in their own little world".

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors.

"It was as if Harry was in a trance."

Shortly after the date, Meghan began following a mystery Instagram account - @SpkieyMau5, belonging to the undercover prince. After three months, Prince Harry said he loved her.

"It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, 'I love you, too'," the book says.

Almost immediately, Harry became protective of his connection with Meghan.

According to the book, word got back to him that an old friend of his had been gossiping about Meghan's Hollywood background. The prince immediately cut him off.

For more on Harry and Meghan's new biography, read our earlier article here.

