'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.'

What a headline! What a hook! Aren't you curious? Fascinated? A little bit... weirded out? I sure am. And I'm the one who tried it.

But, look. Everyone is doing it, so AS IF we weren't going to talk about it!

The viral makeup trend is absolutely *everywhere* on TikTok - with the hashtag #lubeprimer racking up over 7.9 million videos.

That’s a lot of lube on a lot of faces.

Watch: Oh, what's this? Little ol' me putting the lube hack to the test? Go on then. Check out my thoughts below!

Okay cool. WHY THOUGH?

Good question, Jessica.

According to all these #lubeprimer videos, it's the latest way to get that dewy, glowing, your-skin-but-better look. Yes, really!

The hack basically involves people replacing their usual (read: professional) primers with a bottle of lubricant - specifically Durex Play 2-in-1.

Just to give you a wee rundown on how this became a thing, the trend started when makeup artist and TikToker Luke Ketohok used it in one of his makeup tutorials.

Check it out below:

What a time. Five stars.

Anyway, since then a whole bunch of other makeup artists have been using it in their tutorials and they're all bragging about how good it is.

Take MUA Sean Anthony for example, who tried the trend and claimed it “feels so glidey and smooth”, saying it left his skin glowing and performed better than his normal primer.

"My makeup looks so good," he said. "I’m absolutely speechless."

SO ARE WE, BOO. So are we.

But when you really think about it/look at the ingredients list, lube actually uses a lot of the same stuff you'll often find in most skincare products ... so it kinda makes sense, no?

Because I'd never want to diss a trend I haven't tried, I put it to the test.

Acquiring the lube.

Regrettably, I didn't have a bottle of lube on hand, so asked my boyfriend if he could pick some up the morning after his night shift. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

Interestingly, our local Woolies was out of all Durex lube - so I kindly asked the poor lad to continue his search.

He ended up dealing with a very ✨ intimate✨ local pharmacy situation and came home with the WRONG lube. Durex Play Massage 2-in-1 Aloe Vera Lube was the only Durex they had in stock - and I really couldn't send him back again/he said no.

So!

This is the one I'm trialling. Again, it's not the blue version, but it is lube - so, y'know. And it does have a touch of Aloe Vera in it, which is honestly very thoughtful.

Lube acquired.

So, after cleansing my face and applying my skincare, I did my liner and mascara and sat down to do my base makeup - lube in tow.

For reference, here is my skin before:

Before lube.

Okay, cool. The lube. How did you go with the lube?

Look, I'm going to be honest - I was pretty surprised.

I was 100 per cent certain the texture of the lube would feel super sticky and gross on my skin - but it felt really nice? Kind of like a hydrating serum??

Although, it's important to note that I do have quite dry skin - so maybe it was just like, THANK YOU.

It also wasn’t the slightest bit oily, which was also pretty surprising. My skin looked really dewy and fresh right after, and felt super smooth and soft - almost like I'd slathered it with hyaluronic acid.

After applying it all over my face and admiring my lubed-up skin, I waited for a couple of seconds and let it dry before going in with my foundation.

I used Fenty Beauty Skin Tint and blended it in with a brush - and while it applied pretty smooth, I did find that it went a little patchy and pill-y in places. Not the worst - but not the best, y'know? I also tried it with Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation, and the pilling was.. worse lol.

As for the glow - it was certainly THERE, but I wouldn't say it was otherworldly or anything crazier than what my usual makeup base offers.

Here's a pic below:

Pls excuse the shitty hair and flyaways. Now, the GLOW. What do we think?

The verdict.

So, should thoust be smearing lube on your skin to up your glow?

Well, most experts will tell you that lube isn't exactly the best thing for your skin. While a lot of them might contain similar ingredients to primers, they'll also often contain added stuff like fragrances which could end up messing with your skin and causing allergic reactions. No good.

Another big concern is that many lubricants contain castor oil, which can clog your pores and attract dirt and bacteria in the environment, causing acne breakouts.

Hell naw.

Me and lubey having a lol x

All in all, I reckon you can get the same effect with a good, professional primer. And with so many stellar options on the market, we're kinda spoilt for choice. So, is there really much point resorting to lube?

Listen, if you’re in a pinch, maybe. Just make sure you have a bloody good cleanser.

