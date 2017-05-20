The TV series every mystery-nut needs to binge this weekend.

Stan’s Thirteen is the kind of series you should watch with a careful eye and a close friend.

That’s because this is a series that begs to be torn apart.

Thirteen gives its audience the story of 26-year-old Ivy (Jodie Comer), a woman who has escaped the cellar she’s been stashed in for the past 13 years.

Ivy may be free but her troubles are far from over, as she soon discovers the family she’s come home to, isn’t the one she left.

Thirteen’s seemingly basic story line soon becomes riddled with kinks, twists and gaps.

Ivy’s sister doubts it’s really her, her father is seeing another woman and her old boyfriend is now happily married. Not to mention her captor remains on the loose and ready to swoop in at any given moment.

The character of Ivy is unusual at best and infuriating at worst. She’s flighty, disconnected and behaves in a manner that will often have you shouting, “BUT WHY” at your television.

Still, the series seems like a clear-cut drama until cracks appear in one character’s account of what happened. After that happens, everything else falls apart.

Television podcast hosts Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk discussed the series in the latest episode of The Binge.

Laura explained how the series reveals it's not a run-of-the-mill drama.

"As the series goes on, you start questioning her story but you're also watching her rebuild her life," she said.

"The police get involved and at first they're really sympathetic but then they start to doubt that she's been captive."

Laura said a more accurate description of the series was to call it a mystery where not even the lead character can be trusted.

"It's a mystery with a very unreliable narrator," she said.

All five episodes of the first season of Thirteen is available to watch on Stan.

