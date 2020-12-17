Need an escape? Here are 5 ways to make the most of your getaway to the Blue Mountains.

Well, we finally did it. After surviving what feels like the longest year of our lives we’ve somehow made it to December. And there's nothing we all deserve more than a weekend away.

Whether it’s a much-needed girls' trip or a long-overdue family getaway, now’s the time to pack up the clothes you haven’t worn all year and take a trip.

And with the Blue Mountains roughly 90 minutes from Sydney, there’s no excuse not to explore the incredible views, bushwalks and waterfalls the region has to offer.

Plus, by visiting the Blue Mountains you'll be able to help local businesses who need your support now more than ever.

We’ve even gone to the trouble of rounding up all the best things to see and (most importantly) eat while you’re there. See, there’s really no excuse now!

So without further ado, here are five things you can do in the Blue Mountains over the Chrissy holidays.

1. Scenic World

The first stop you’re going to want to add to your list is Scenic World, especially if you have kids. Located in Katoomba, Scenic World not only offers incredible panoramic views of the Jamison Valley, but it’s also home to the world’s steepest railway, which is always a great one to check off your bucket list.

And for the dinosaur lovers in your life (whether they be kids or adults), Scenic World is currently running its popular Dinosaur Valley exhibition. From now until January 31, you’ll be able to take a 90-minute tour and get up close with life-size animatronic dinosaurs (including some very cute baby ones). You’ll start by descending into the forest on the Scenic Cableway - which will make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a Jurassic Park movie - before being taken around the various exhibits by a knowledgeable dino ranger. You’ll then make your way back up on the famously steep Scenic Railway where you can soak in all the last-minute views.

Image: Supplied/Dinosaur Valley. By the end of it, you will walk out having learned at least one dino-fact, laughed and witnessed some great views that will make you question why you didn’t come to the Blue Mountains earlier.

And while you're in Katoomba, of course, you'll have to visit the iconic Three Sisters too.

2. Wentworth Falls

If you’re looking to get out into nature (and finally wear that new pair of leggings you just bought), Wentworth Falls offers a bunch of great walking tracks and views of a pretty amazing waterfall. While the hike down to the top of the waterfall does get steep at times, trust me when I say the view is definitely worth it. The good news is, if you have younger kids, there’s a choice of different walking tracks and lookouts so you don’t miss out either way.

Plus, if you throw in a blanket and some nibbles and you can have yourself a rewarding post-hike lunch in the picnic area. Double win.

4. The Fairmont Resort and Spa Blue Mountains, MGallery by Sofitel

After a day of adventuring, you'll want to put your feet up and relax. And the Fairmont Resort and Spa is the perfect place to do it. Located in Leura, the resort has a bunch of facilities, dining options and accommodation (including a pet friendly room so you can bring your fur babies).

If you're travelling with your girlfriends, you can treat yourself to some morning yoga, a dip in the pool and a well deserved pampering sesh at the spa.

There's also heaps of entertainment options for kids, including a playground for under four-year-olds, a jungle gym, a garden maze, a teenage retreat for the older kids and pony rides.

5. Explore local cafes

Last but not least, we need to talk about food, because no holiday guide is complete without it. The Blue Mountains is home to a bunch of fantastic local cafes, restaurants and bars that need your support after the ongoing effects of the bushfires and the pandemic.

Some of my favourite places from my recent trip to the Blue Mountains include The Bootlegger Bar in Katoomba, where you'll find some great cocktails, and The Cheesesteak Factory in Lawson, which is home to the best cheese and bacon fries. For a tasty cafe brunch, try the 20 Mile Hollow in Woodford or Finn and Co Cafe in Springwood. But if you take a short walk down the mains street of Katoomba or Leura, you'll be sure to find something you fancy.

