23 things to do with your kids before they're all grown up

From camping to cooking, we’ve rounded up more than 23 awesome things you need to do with your kids — now!

Sleep outdoors.

Sleep outdoors

Whether you go camping or pitch a tent in your own backya

Teach them a prized family recipe

 Go on a road trip.

Go on a road trip

 kidsgrow4

Take them with you to vote

 Tell your daughter about your first kiss.

Tell your daughter about your first kiss

 Research your family tree together.

Research your family tree together

 kidsgrow7

Whiz down a flying fox

 kidsgrow8

Get dirty

 Show them where you grew up.

Show them where you grew up

 Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives.

Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives

 Visit your state capital.

Visit your state capital

Never paid a visit to Perth, Hobart, Darwin?

Stay overnight in a zoo

 Cheer for your favourite team.

Cheer for your favourite team

 Visit sites like the 12 Apostles.

Visit the 12 Apostles

 Take them to the country your ancestors were from.

Take them to the country your ancestors were from

 Watch a TV show taping.

Watch a TV show taping

You're not Australian until you've seen a taping of Australia's Funniest Home Videos, or at least entered, right?

Parliament House, Canberra

 Catch a theatre show.

Catch a theatre show

 Show them what a real view looks like.

Show them what a real view looks like

Locations like Sydney Tower (Centrepoint Tower) have heart-stopping views of the city and special tours

Have a professional take your family photo

 Take a cruise together.

Take a Cruise

 Go on a train ride.

Go on a train ride

Board a magic carpet made of steel and see the landsc

Go whale-watching

