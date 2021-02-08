News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

A viral meme and those... face masks: The 5 biggest moments from The Weeknd's Super Bowl half-time show.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one knew quite what to expect from this year's Super Bowl half-time show, on account of - sorry, I'm going to say it - these 'unprecedented' times.

The performance, usually one of the biggest of the year, took place in front of just 22,000 live fans, the smallest crowd for a Super Bowl ever due to the pandemic.

But that's really all we can say about the pandemic, because The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, put on a  performance that was just as epic as any we'd seen before.

Watch part of The Weeknd's full performance below. Post continues after video.

I mean, duh. It's the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the very best moments from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Weeknd's... face.

The Weeknd has displayed some eerie and uh, occasionally gory facial makeup and prosthetics during appearances and performances in the past year.

The Weeknd at the Video Music Awards in August 2020. Image: Getty.

The Weeknd at the American Music Awards in November 2020. Image: Getty.

It's supposed to be a commentary on the absurdity of celebrity culture and cosmetic surgery/filters, so naturally, there was major interest in what his face would look like onstage.

Well, here it is:

Image: Getty.

Pretty normal, huh. 

But the bandages weren't gone for good, with all the backup dancers wearing them instead (and they also doubled as face masks, so that's handy).

This viral meme.

The Weeknd performed 'I Can't Feel My Face' in a mirrored room, looking directly into the camera and you bet it's 2021 newest meme.

You'll be seeing this everywhere for days, we just know it.

The light up words.

Words including 'long enough', 'alone', 'touch', 'feel nothing' and 'your mind' were lit up on the main set throughout the performance which... look:

Image: Getty.

We don't know if there's actual meanings behind the word choices, but in the context of 2021 they're all a little... confronting, actually.

The creative masks.

Speaking of confronting!

We are still in a pandemic and uh, this took place in Florida. so obviously masks were a pretty important part of the performance, for everyone's safety.

But these were not ordinary masks. They were cool masks.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Where would one find that sparkly full-face number? Asking for a friend.

'Blinding Lights'.

Okay, he definitely saved the best till last... and maybe gave the Grammys a taste of what they were missing out on after the award show's major snubbing of one of 2020's biggest songs.

Hundreds of dancers entered the playing field dressed in face bandages and holding literal blinding lights and it was bloody awesome.

I mean, they missed an opportunity to do the infamous TikTok dance moves, but we can't always get everything we want.

I don't think we'll ever get sick of this song.

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags: news-stories , entertainment , entertainment-edm , celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

gu3st a day ago
Want to see an example of the not-so subliminal nods to racism on Fox News US?

These headlines coincided yesterday, above the fold:

Referring to Tom Brady, the winning star (white) Quarterback:

"NFL great wins seventh Super Bowl, then tells fans what his plans are next year"

vs

"While Americans suffer, The Weeknd and elites bang into each other during show"

How dare The WeeknD perform at the exact same event and arena that Tom Brady did, while Americans suffer. How very dare he.

To give you a sense of scope, Fox News has been the top rated online masthead in the US for the last 20 years, only slipping in the last month or two to third. Get this - their readers are deserting Fox for websites oriented even further right, due to anger over Fox declaring victory for Biden.

America has a huge problem.
MORE COMMENTS