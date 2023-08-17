Here's your first look at season 2 of the Stan Original Series 'The Tourist'.

Season two of The Tourist is on its way – and we have our first look.

Billed as one of Stan's most popular Original Series, season one of The Tourist saw Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) as Elliot Stanley, who found himself stranded in the heart of the Australian outback before getting caught up in an epic cat-and-mouse chase with a tank truck.

Elliot woke up in the hospital with memory loss and no idea who he was, or why merciless figures from his past were pursuing him. Elliot's search for answers propelled him into the unforgiving landscape of Australia.

Season two is set a year on from this initial adventure in the outback and takes place in Dublin, with Dornan and co-star Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin') both returning.

First-look images show the pair following on from their adventure in the Outback, as Elliot looks to rediscover his true identity after his memory loss, alongside Macdonald's character, former police officer Helen Chambers.

Image: Stan.

Image: Stan.

Image: Stan.

Image: Stan.

In Ireland, the pair are confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot's past.

As Elliot and Helen are dragged into a longstanding family feud, the season introduces a raft of new characters, including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee).

Of course, the show's off-beat comedy – delivering laugh-out-loud ridiculousness when you least expect it – and shocking plot twists also return, with even more action and intriguing characters.

The Tourist season two will be available in 2024, only on Stan. The first season is available to watch now on Stan.

Feature image: Stan.