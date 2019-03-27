News
movies

Noah Centineo is the fake boyfriend of all our dreams in the trailer for The Perfect Date.

Last year, the world was graced with some of the best romantic comedies that had been released in years.

From To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to The Kissing Boothmany a night was spent cuddled up on the couch with some popcorn, chocolate, and all your gal pals.

It was a good time for the world, and we’re willing to bet that crime rates reduced on the back of everyone staying inside.

Watch the trailer for The Perfect Date. Post continues after video. 

But then, following the Christmas movie boom, it all just… stopped.

We were forced to endure life without Noah Centineo and forgot what second-hand butterflies felt like.

Crime rates went back up, and no one knew how to spend their weekends.

Until now.

Featuring two crowd favourites, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’s Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date is on the way.

According to the trailer, the plot follows highschooler Brooks Rattigan, who creates a dating app that lets him act as a “stand-in” boyfriend to raise money to get into an Ivy League school.

But then, whilst acting as a stand-in boyfriend, Brooks meets the girl of his dreams, but that isn’t where the drama stops.

Just when Brooks has everything he has always wanted – money and the most popular girl in school – he appears to (spoiler alert) fall in the love with the girl he was fake-dating on the app.

We basically know exactly how the story ends, but boy oh boy are we excited to watch it all unfold.

The cast finished filming The Perfect Date, which was originally titled The Stand In, in April, and shared a very ~smug~ photo on Twitter.

So alert your girl gang and clear April 12 of any engagements.

It’s time to feel love again.

