Where are they now? The cast of The Nanny, 27 years later.

For six glorious years, beloved 90s sitcom The Nanny beamed into lounge rooms all over the world.

From Fran’s signature outfits, Mr Sheffield’s budding romance with Fran, to Butler Niles’ sassy remarks, the show pretty much had it all.

The Nanny, which first aired 27 years ago in 1993, followed the story of a sassy woman from Queens, Fran Fine (played by Fran Drescher), who unexpectedly gets a job as the nanny for Broadway producer Max Sheffield’s three children, Maggie, Brighton and Grace. Although obviously ill-equipped for the job, Fran is exactly what the family needs to be happy again.

The show’s opening song basically explains in all.

Just last month, the cast of The Nanny reunited over video call for a table read of the show’s first episode.

The 30-minute video featured Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel Davis and the rest of the Sheffields family and gave us all those nostalgic feels. Co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson also joined the cast to read the script directions while composer Ann Hampton Callaway performed the show’s iconic theme song.

So in honour of the show’s brief reunion, we decided to take a look at what the cast of The Nanny have been up to since.

Fran Drescher (Fran Fine)

She was the flashy gal from Flushing, who became the nanny named Fran.

And now, 27 years later, Fran Drescher has continued to live her life in the spotlight. After the show wrapped up in 1999, the now 62-year-old actress went on to star in sitcoms Living With Fran and Happily Divorced and films Santa's Slay and Shark Bait.

In 2014, Drescher made her Broadway debut in Cinderella where she played the evil stepmother, opposite Carly Rae Jepsen.

More recently, you may have heard her signature voice in 2018's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and seen her star in NBC's new sitcom Indebted earlier this year.

Outside of acting, Drescher is happily single after her divorce from her first husband Peter Marc Jacobson in 1999, who later came out as gay, and her second husband Shiva Ayyadurai in 2016.

"I’m in a relationship with myself — and it’s going quite well," she told People earlier this year.

"I think that I’ve had to very consciously work on not being codependent, not being fearful of being by myself or doing things by myself."

Charles Shaughnessy (Max Sheffield)

Much like his on-screen partner, Charles Shaughnessy hasn't stepped away from acting. After the show, the now 65-year-old appeared in several shows including The Mentalist, Mad Men, and Saints & Sinners. He also made a guest appearance on Fran's sitcom Living With Fran in 2005, and the pair remain, friends, today.

The British actor has also continued his career in theatre, appearing in Monty Python's Spamalot! and My Fair Lady.

More recently, he guest-starred on an episode of Modern Family last year and played Prince Charles in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

Shaughnessy is currently married to his wife of nearly four decades, Susan Fallender, who he shares two daughters with.

Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock)

Lauren Lane played C.C. Babcock, Maxwell's business associate who had feelings for him before falling for Niles. After The Nanny ended, Lane mostly stepped away from Hollywood and instead focused on theatre. She's since appeared in The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh to Remember and in on stage in productions of August: Osage County, God of Carnage and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

The now 59-year-old currently works as the head of acting for the department of theatre and dance at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas and has taken part in several productions at the Zachary Scott Theatre Centre in Austin.

Outside of the theatre, Lane has one daughter, Kate, with ex-husband David Wilkins, who she divorced in 2009 after 11 years of marriage.

Daniel Davis (Niles)

After playing beloved British butler, Daniel Davis (who isn't actually British) has gone on to guest star in several TV shows including Frasier, Ugly Betty, Gotham and Elementary in 2019.

And just like his on-screen partner, Davis, 74, has also pursued theatre, appearing in Talking Heads, The Frogs, La Cage Aux Folles and Wrong Mountain, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield)

Nicholle Tom, who played the eldest child on the show, continued to work as an actress and land roles on shows like Criminal Minds and Cold Case. You may have also spotted her playing a teen reporter in The Princess Diaries.

The now 42-year-old was also the voice of Supergirl in the DC Animated Universe before she left the franchise in 2006.

Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield)

Benjamin Salisbury has mostly stayed away from the spotlight after playing Brighton Sheffield in The Nanny. The 39-year-old appeared on The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh to Remember and on the CBS series Numb3rs before retiring from acting in 2006. In 2003, he married Kelly Murkey before getting divorced ten years later. The couple share one daughter and one son.

Madeline Zima starred (Grace Sheffield)

After playing the youngest child in the Sheffield family, Madeline Zima has continued to build build a successful career for herself. The 34-year-old has starred in shows like Californication, Twin Peaks, Heroes, The Vampire Diaries and Betas. Plus, who can forget her role as evil step-sister Brianna in the 2004 film A Cinderella Story alongside Hilary Duff. Most recently, she's played Rachel in hit TV series You and Eddy in Bombshell, alongside Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

