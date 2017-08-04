Fiona Horne: From rock star to standing in a dole queue.

Fiona Horne shares her fascinating story for the first time. From growing up in Sydney in the 1970s and finding a sense of acceptance in paganism, to the 1990s where she became the face of modern Witchcraft, a best-selling author, TV personality and chart-topping member of DEF FX, Fiona had the world at her feet.

But simmering beneath the sparkling surface there were personal demons. In the exclusive extract below, Fiona writes about what it’s like to go from rock star to standing in a dole queue, posing for Playboy. botox and more.

***

‘I don’t want to do it anymore.’

‘What? The band?’

‘Yes.’

‘Is there anything we can talk about?’ ‘No.’

He hung up.

That was the transcript from the murder of my band by its co-founder. The brutal and abrupt nature of Def FX breaking up in our seventh year together was insanely traumatic for me. For all my growing fascination and obsession with the magickal and psychic world, I was pretty much blindsided by this act of betrayal. For three months I floundered, unable to sleep and pacing the streets of Melbourne at night going nowhere in particular.

I would say over and over in my head ‘I will rise like a phoenix from the flames’ not knowing how I would do it. The band had not been managed well, or honestly, and I had no money. It was April 1997 – I had been working 24/7 for seven years as Fiona from Def FX and I was handing in an unemployment benefits form at the social security office the same week I was featured in Australia’s WHO Weekly, as one of Australia’s ‘Best Dressed Celebrities of 1996’, for my quirky style.