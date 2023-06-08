Kourtney Kardashian joked about her viral Aussie TV clip. So David Campbell set the record straight.

It only feels like yesterday but seven years ago, Australia's own Today Extra drew international attention after hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger were seemingly blanked by Kourtney Kardashian in an interview.

If you need to have your memory jogged: the bizarre moment happened in 2016 when Kourtney appeared on the morning show. The interview took place two months after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris, which meant this topic was still front of mind for the hosts.

David asked Kourtney "How is Kim doing?" and she froze in place, as if the screen had stalled, only it was Kourtney's unmoving face and body. Once she finally unfroze, Kourtney asked (someone?) "Umm, what?" and it only got more awkward from there.

Watch the tense Today Extra exchange right here. Post continues after video.

From the UK to the US and all around the world, the clip went viral, as people joked Kourtney had intentionally suffered 'technical difficulties' to avoid discussing Kim's traumatic experience.

And now the viral video has surfaced once more, as the moment was discussed on the latest episode of The Kardashians. In a season three scene, Kourtney discusses her anxieties around doing an upcoming press tour, to which her friend Simon Huck brought up the infamous Today Extra interview.

"You on the Australian satellite media tour and you just stop on the spot," Simon teased Kourtney in the scene. Her other friends describe the moment as "iconic".

They're not wrong!

Watch the Today Extra segment on The Kardashians scene. Post continues after video.

David Campbell caught wind of the clip and was shocked to hear the moment brought up. "Can you imagine my surprise with season three of The Kardashians dropping and even Kourtney herself can't escape this," Campbell said on Wednesday's Today episode.

The host then gave some behind-the-scenes goss on what we didn't see go down. "In the ad break, Kourtney absolutely bollocked her PR person. She then came back and answered the question. She was an absolute trooper," he clarified.

Quick! Check out this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





"She was awesome and I'll always be thankful for our moment together." David ended the segment by joking that he hopes Kourtney stops by Today Extra for her press tour.

It's time to manifest this ASAP.

Image: Today Extra + Mamamia.