Jeans, sandals and so many dresses: 15 things we're eyeing off at The Iconic 30 per cent off sale.

There's nothing we love more than a sale, especially when outings - where we can wear our new clothes - are just around the corner. So, it's pretty perfect timing that The Iconic is hosting one over the next two weeks.

From 7am today to 11.59pm Monday, October 18, the online retailer will have major discounts on clothing, homewares and beauty to celebrate their 10th birthday.

During the first week of the sale, over 40,000 styles will have 30 per cent. While their exclusive brands - including clothing labels Atmos&Here and Dazie - will have 40 per cent off.

Ahead of some online shopping tonight, we've created a list of the clothes, shoes and accessories we'll be snapping up while they're on sale and noted them down so you can grab them too.

Aere Cut Out Linen Midi Dress, was $190 now $133.

"Florals for spring... groundbreaking! No, but really, I love how this dress integrates black into a floral dress - it keeps it edgy and is a bit of a more wearable look for me. I love that it's high neck but also has those cheeky cutouts on the side for a sexy bit of ventilation." - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Producer.

Image: The Iconic.

Dazie Packer Slides, was $59.99, now $41.99.

"I've lived in (fluffy) slides all lockdown and I don't plan on that changing when I leave the house - they're just too comfortable! And these are just what I'm looking for. They'll go with everything." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Magali Pascal Dylan Dress, was $349, now $174.

"Sale on sale... who doesn't like that action? I don't like spending money on polyester because that is sweat city for me... especially in summer. So I always look out for quality materials." - Renny Beazley, Senior Video Producer.

Image: The Iconic.

Supre Full Length Wide Leg Jeans, was $38, now $26.60.

"Wide leg jeans are a big vibe right now. Supre do great afforable denim so I'll be tackling the trend with these cheapies! (38 bucks + 30 per cent discount = you're welcome.)" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: The Iconic.

Orelia London Chunky Oval Hoops, was $40, now $28.

"I'm looking to upgrade my ear party with a bunch of new gold pieces and these earrings are the first pair I'll be adding. I love the shape and how chunky they are." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Sol Sana Lottie Mules, was $179.95, now $107.97.

"Now we're getting out and about again, I'm looking for shoes that can slide seamlessly from work to drinks and dinner. These slinky sandals from Sol Sana are the first thing I'll snap up for my post COVID wardrobe." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: The Iconic.

Abrand A Carrie Shorts, was $99.95, now $69.96.

"On the hunt for some mid-length denim shorts that feed into my ever-growing 'dad on vacation' clothes collection." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

"This has been chilling on my wish list for agessss - I reckon I'm going to bag it today! I love the long sleeves and the fitted cuffs - I have a few similar styles that are super versatile - easy to dress up or dress down!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty and Health Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Abrand A Slouch Jeans, was $129.95, now $90.96.

"I've been searching far and wide for a white/cream pair of jeans now that we're coming out of lockdown because I think they look so cute on a night out, particularly with this in-between weather we're having at the moment! My sizing can be really weird with jeans but Abrand has all those in-between sizes that fit me perfectly. SO stoked I'll be making a lil saving." - Emma Gillman, News Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Dazie Take Care Tie Dye Mini Dress, was $159.98, now $111.98.

"While my winter wardrobe consists of black, black and more black, I love injecting colour into my summer wardrobe and this dress immediately had my heart. The green and the tie-dye screams warm weather and I can already see myself wearing it with sneakers or heels. Long lunch ready!" - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Prisca Puff Sleeve Lace Shirt, was $79.99, now $47.99.

"When we return to the office I'll be wearing this with jeans. It's the perfect mix between dressy and casual that can take me from day to night." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Lioness Charmed Midi Dress, was $89, now $62.30.

"I've been eyeing off this Lioness dress for a while as I think ruching is super flattering and going to be trendy this summer." - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: The Iconic.

Dazie On The Record Cropped Cardigan, was $69.99, now $35.

"I think this cropped cardi is super cute - it's only $35, too! TEMPTED." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty and Health Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

Tussah Zula Mini Dress, was $119.95, now $83.96.

"Eyeing off this cutie-patootie dress for my best mate's hen's party." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

Assembly Label High Waist Flare Jeans, was $100, now $70.

"I fell in love with flared jeans last summer and haven't looked back. So far I only own a dark denim option so these are going straight into my cart..." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Feature image: The Iconic and Mamamia.