From Tuesday March 2 to Monday March 8, The Iconic is hosting a huge 40 per cent off exclusive edit sale. There are plenty of clothes, shoes and accessories to snag at seriously cheap prices.

You know the Mamamia lifestyle team loves a good sale, and naturally we've got a list of products that we want to get our hands on. But we're feeling nice, so we're going to share it with you.

Here are 10 things we're eyeing off.

Savel Ramona Top, from $69.95 to $41.97.

We're calling it: chocolate will be the It-colour this season. And this top is the first piece we'll be purchasing.

The ribbed detailing and v-neck cut are both extremely flattering and also allow the top to be dressy or casual, depending on where you're going.

ATMOS&HERE CURVY Isla Midi Dress, from $89.99 to $53.99.

Smock dresses are not going anywhere. So if you don't have one (or a few) for the days where you need something easy to chuck on, now's the time to buy one.

We love this option because black never dates. You can wear it with different shoes and accessories and it's basically a new dress!

Dazie Hollywood Jeans, from $69.99 to $41.99.

We've said it before, but we'll say it again: straight leg jeans are in.

And this is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on some. These ones are our favourite.

ATMOS&HERE CURVY Bella Blazer, from $99.99 to $59.99.

A black blazer is a wardrobe staple everyone needs at least one of.

This one is a winner in our books because of its tailoring. The single-breasted silhouette with peak lapels and padded shoulders makes it look really sophisticated so again, it can be dressed down with a more casual outfit or easily dressed up with any going out look.

Our top tip: purchase a size bigger than your normal size. This will make it look a little more relaxed and allow you to layer it in winter.

ATMOS&HERE Ali Knit Midi Dress, from $59.99 to $35.99.

Another everyday dress we want to get our hands on is a knit dress. The ribbed fabric makes them ultra-flattering and the bold colours make them perfect to pair with a variety of shoes and accessories.

This one comes in four different colours.

ATMOS&HERE Noele Blazer, from $119.99 to $71.99.

We know we mentioned a black blazer, but we had to include a checked one too.

This will add a little something to all your casual outfits - from a plain black dress to a white tee and jeans.

TUSSAH Shelby Oversized Coat, from $149.95 to $89.96.

In a blink of an eye it will be coat season. And of course, a camel coat is a must-have.

This oversized option is our favourite pick as it's perfect for laying on top of toasty jumpers and scarves. And again, it's a piece you can chuck on top of outfits for the office and on a night out.

CALLI Everyday Pants, from $89.95 to $53.97.

While many of us are heading back to the office, we're all still keen to wear comfortable clothes. And these pants look like a dream.

The relaxed fit and black shade makes them the perfect pair for running errands and sitting at your desk. Plus, they're comfy enough to wear lounging around the house. Sold.

Dazie Ravello Heels, from $59.99 to $35.99.

Our lifestyle editor Tamara recently wrote about why these lower 'vamp' mules are perfect for shorter girls. They're also the perfect height for workdays.

So naturally, we'll all be buying a pair #influenced.

Luv Aj The Alexa Gold Hoop Earrings, from $70 to $42.

And lastly, of course, a trusty pair of gold hoop earrings. Why? Because they go with absolutely everything above.

