Where are they now? The lesser-known cast members of The Holiday, 14 years later.

It's December, and we all know what that means.

It's Jude Law wearing glasses season.

Yes, 14 years later, we're still obsessed with watching Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes (and countries) in The Holiday — and you better believe we'll be watching it again this Christmas.

Since the romantic comedy was first released in 2006, many of the film's cast members, including Jude Law and Jack Black, have gone on to have incredibly illustrious careers.

But what happened to the lesser-known cast members of The Holiday?

From Jude Law's daughters Sophie and Olivia to Iris' lost love, Jasper, here's where they are now.

Miffy Englefield aka Sophie

Miffy Englefield played Sophie, Graham's (Jude Law) daughter, in The Holiday.

Englefield was just seven years old when she starred in the Christmas movie.

After filming The Holiday, the young actress went on to study performing arts and had a few minor roles in The Whistleblowers and Casualty.

Now 21 years old, Englefield has a seven-month-old daughter, Frances "Frankie" Rosanna Lee Englefield.

"She was met with tears, joy and more love than can ever be described," the actress shared on Instagram after her daughter's arrival.

"Welcome to the world, dear Frankie. We love you."

On Instagram, the 21-year-old describes herself as a punk parent.

Her bio reads: "21. Short, loud and mostly ridiculous. Music making pint-sized punk parent in training. West Sussex. Raising a life unconventionally."

Emma Pritchard aka Olivia

Emma Pritchard played Olivia, Graham's younger daughter in The Holiday.

In the movie, she loved camping, her dad's "Mr Napkin Head" routine, and putting tiny marshmallows in her hot chocolate.

Pritchard, who is now 19 years old, is no longer acting. Unlike her on-screen sister, she doesn't appear to have much of a social media presence.

Eli Wallach aka Arthur

Eli Wallach played Iris' elderly neighbour Arthur in the Christmas movie. He was 90 years old when the movie premiered in 2006.

Wallach's acting career spanned more than six decades with the actor appearing in Baby Doll, The Magnificent Seven, and The Godfather Part III, to name a few.

The actor passed away in June 2014 at 98 years old.

He was survived by his wife, stage actress Anne Jackson, and their three children.

Rufus Sewell aka Jasper

Rufus Sewell appears in The Holiday as Iris' lost love, Jasper.

In the film, Jasper announces his engagement at the office Christmas party, leading Iris to travel overseas to get over him.

Outside of The Holiday, the acclaimed theatre actor has appeared in Dark City, A Knight's Tale, and The Illusionist.

More recently, the 53-year-old has appeared in TV series Victoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Man in the High Castle.

As for his personal life, Sewell has previously been married to Australian fashion journalist Yasmin Abdallah and producer Amy Gardner.

He has a son with Gardner, who he divorced in 2006, and a daughter with his current partner, Bright Lite magazine founder Ami Komai.

Edward Burns aka Ethan

Edward Burns had a small role in the film as Amanda's ex-boyfriend, Ethan.

Outside of The Holiday, Burns has appeared in Saving Private Ryan, 27 Dresses, and Man of a Ledge.

In more recent years, the 52-year-old actor has turned his attention to his work behind the camera, writing and directing The Fitzgerald Family Christmas and TV series Public Morals.

In 2003, the actor married model Christy Turlington. The couple have two children together, Grace and Finn.

Shannyn Sossamon aka Maggie

Shannyn Sossamon plays Miles' (Jack Black) unfaithful girlfriend, Maggie.

The actress has had roles in A Knight's Tale, The Rules of Attraction, and 40 Days and 40 Nights.

Her most recent roles were in TV series Sleepy Hollow and Wayward Pines.

She also provided drums and vocals for the indie rock band Warpaint from 2004 to 2008.

The 42-year-old has two sons, Audience Science Clayton, born in 2003, and Mortimer Klaufman, born in 2011.

Sarah Parish aka Hannah

Hannah was Iris' colleague in the movie. In The Holiday, Hannah was Iris' confidante when it came to her obsession with Jasper.

Sarah Parish became famous in the UK following her role on Cutting It, which followed the lives of the staff working at a hair salon in Manchester.

The actress has appeared in a bunch of TV series including Monroe, Breathless, Atlantis, and Broadchurch.

John Krasinski aka Ben

Okay, we know what you're thinking. John Krasinski definitely isn't a little known actor.

But when the actor appeared in The Holiday as a member of Amanda's team, he was virtually unknown in the United Kingdom.

The actor rose to fame in The Office, which ran from 2005 to 2013, before appearing in the likes of It's Complicated, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and A Quiet Place, which he directed.

The 41-year-old is married to English actress Emily Blunt. The couple have two daughters together.

The Holiday is available to watch on Stan.

