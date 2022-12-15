Real life exes and the 'boob graze': 11 things you didn't know about The Holiday.

There is a lot about The Holiday that doesn’t make sense, but we’re willing to turn a blind eye on account of it being a truly delightful watch.

The cast is perfect. The decor, the styling, the soundtrack: all great.

So it doesn't really matter that the movie’s timeline makes precisely no sense, and everything supposedly takes place over five days when there are more days featured in the film. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Okay, so you've seen The Holiday and Love Actually 100 times. Here are some other Christmas movie options.

We just really love The Holiday.

So in celebration of a festive rom-com so well done that facts become unimportant, we have gathered a collection of facts you may not have known, but really should.