Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale will grace our TV screens this June, but we already know that the show is set to deliver some brutal new storylines.

From what June is planning to the dystopian world they are building on-screen, here’s what to expect from The Handmaid’s Tale season three.

Where you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale in Australia:

It has been confirmed that we will all be returning to Gilead on June 6 when season three of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere.

The long-awaited season three announcement was made by Hulu senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich during the Television Critics Association tour in February. Season three of the dystopian feminist drama will air in Australia one day after the US premiere.

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale will consist of 13 episodes and the premiere date marks a full year since the season two finale aired.

Which cast members are returning for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale:

Along with leading lady Elisabeth Moss as June, all of the key cast from The Handmaid’s Tale will return for season three. This includes Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and, despite the fact that she was stabbed and left for dead in season two, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

In terms of new cast members, Bradley Whitford will also be back as Commander Lawrence after he helped Emily escape in the season two finale. Whitford has confirmed he will be a series regular for the third season of the show.

Watch the trailer for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale below, which teases the new alliance between Serena Joy and June.

The Handmaid’s Tale season three, what we know from the trailer and the teaser.

Hulu, the network that produces The Handmaid’s Tale, premiered a teaser for season three earlier this year. While the trailer did not give away a lot in regards to the upcoming storyline, it did offer a chilling preview for Gilead’s version of Washington, D.C., complete with a large cross in place of the Washington monument.

The biggest story clue given away in the trailer focuses on Emily (Alexis Bledel). There’s a split second shot of her that gives us the biggest hint about what we can expect from the award-winning show’s third season.

In the scene, Emily is seen running with her baby, leaving fans to question whether Emily actually got across the border after June handed her baby to her in the end of season two.

In case you missed it, season two of The Handmaid’s Tale ended with June deciding to stay in Gilead rather than crossing the border in the hopes of taking down the government of Gilead.

We unpack the latest episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale on our Mamamia Recaps podcast… Post continues after audio



As for what we can expect from June in season three, Elisabeth Moss herself said we will get to see a radically different side to June as the storyline expands.

“She is staying to fight to save all the children of Gilead,” Elisabeth told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s bigger than her now. It’s bigger than her and Holly and Hannah. It’s all about the sons and especially daughters of Gilead, and fighting for their lives. Seeing the Martha network and the commander has opened her eyes. She is no longer alone. She has an army, and she’s going to fight back.”

The new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three was released on May 2, and focuses on the new alliance between June and Serena Joy and how they will work from the inside to bring down Gilead.

What the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has to to with the TV series:

A Margaret Atwood-penned The Handmaid’s Tale sequel novel is set to be released later this year.

The new novel, entitled The Testaments, will take place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. As exciting as this long-awaited news is, the book’s publisher Penguin Random House has confirmed the book is not associated with the plot of the TV series, so there are no extra clues to be found there.

The Testaments will be released September 10, 2019.

Where you can watch seasons one and two of The Handmaid’s Tale:

You can watch season one of The Handmaid’s Tale now on Stan. You can watch season two of The Handmaid’s Tale on SBS On Demand.

The Handmaid’s Tale will return for season three on Thursday June 6 with new episodes on SBS and SBS On Demand.

