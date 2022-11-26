In the 1990s, The Corrs were at the height of their fame. Here's what their lives look like now.

For one night only, Irish band The Corrs will make their return to Australia, 20 years on from the height of their fame.

Tonight, they will play at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley alongside Wet Wet Wet, Darlinghurst, Gaudion, and Germein. It will be their first Australian show since 1995.

The Corrs, who hail from Dundalk in County Louth, Ireland, reached dizzying levels of success throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, with their music eventually taking off worldwide. But in Australia, we held a place in our hearts for them from the very beginning.

The group of siblings - Andrea, 48, Caroline, 49, Sharon, 52, and Jim, 58 - disbanded for about a decade as the four members prioritised raising families, but in 2015, they regrouped to make more music.

And Australia is very, very excited to see them back.

Like her sisters, Andrea Corr went on to have children as well, but she’s become more open in recent years about the struggles she faced while trying to conceive - ultimately miscarrying five times.

"There was a lot of suffering in silence," Andrea told The Daily Mail’s You Magazine.

"Every time, no matter how often it happens, as soon as you discover you’re pregnant, you so quickly go into the mode of hoping and dreaming for this child - and then suddenly it’s all gone.

"Every time I’d feel so sad for a life that wasn’t there anymore and also really frightened that this was it. That I’d always miscarry."

Andrea eventually managed to conceive and had two children - a daughter named Jean and a son, Brett Jr, named after her husband, Brett Desmond.

Image: Getty.

Jim Corr.

Jim is a quieter member of the band in terms of the music, always playing instruments rather than contributing vocals like his sisters. He has however landed himself in the news.

In 2021, Jim came out against the COVID-19 vaccine and attended several anti-mask rallies in Ireland.

His Twitter account was suspended after he allegedly spread misleading information about the virus, but he remains active on Telegram, where he wrote that the Irish government’s reaction to the pandemic was "the biggest mass deception ever perpetrated on humankind".

The musician has also spoken about his belief that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an 'inside job', and was an active member of the conspiracy group, 911 Truth Movement, something he wrote about on his now-defunct website.

Jim also has a son, Brandon, with his ex-fiancée Gayle Williamson, a former Miss Northern Ireland.

Feature Image: Getty.