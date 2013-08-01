The Book Circle: Todd Alexander, Banafsheh Serov and Max Barry.

This post is sponsored by BIG W.

Can you believe Father’s Day is less than a month away? Seriously, where has the year gone?! If you haven’t bought your Dad a gift yet, don’t worry, we haven’t either. BUT the team at The Book Circle has some great recommendations for every Dad out there.

As usual, Cheryl speaks to three entertaining guests. They include Todd Alexander, Banafsheh Serov and Max Barry who have all written very different, but interesting and entertaining books that we know you’ll enjoy.

The panel also chats about last month’s recommended read, Between the Lives by Jessica Shirvington.

Be sure to check out these great authors and their books, and grab a copy of this month’s recommended read, Combustion by Steve Worland.

Todd Alexander: Todd Alexander has been writing for over 20 years. His work has been published in magazines in periodicals and his first novel, Pictures of Us was published in 2006. He has also been an eCommerce professional in Australia for more than ten years. He has published several how-to guides about e-commerce, including The New eBay, which has just been released.

Banafsheh Serov: The Russian Tapestry, is Banafsheh Serov’s second book, her first, Under a Starless Sky was published in 2008 and is the true story of her family s escape from Iran. She lives in Sydney, Australia, with her husband and sons, and owns and manages a small chain of bookshops. Banafsheh is passionate about reading, collecting and sharing her books. She lives with her husband and two sons.

Max Barry: Max Barry lives in Melbourne. A former marketing executive, he has written several novels including Syrup, Jennifer Government and Company and he now writes full-time.

His first novel, Syrup has become a feature film, which will be released later this year and he also created the online political game NationStates.

Mamamia readers have the chance to win an August The Book Circle Prize Pack! One lucky winner will receive a book pack containing each of the featured books.

To enter, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or less about the best Father’s Day present you ever bought and why?

Entries close MONDAY 29th July 2013. Winner will be announced FRIDAY 6th September.

