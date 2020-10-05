An 'awful' divorce and a bunch of kids: Where all The Block winners are now.

For 15 seasons, we've watched contestants hammer, knock down and design things on The Block in an effort to earn some serious prize money (yep, we're looking directly at you Dea and Darren).

But sometimes that hard-earned money doesn't always last after the show.

Well, at least that was the case for 2018 fan favourites Jess Eva and Norm Hogan who spent their entire $209,000 prize money in two years.

Speaking on Triple M’s Moonman in The Morning in September, Jess explained all their money went to swimming pools for friends, gambling and a kind act for a stranger, among other things.

"The first thing we bought was two above-ground pools and we handed them out to our friends like lollies," said Jess who now works at Triple M as a radio host.

The money also went to a big bet at the tennis and helping a stranger who they came across on a community Facebook board.

"When you come from nothing you’ve got nothing to lose," she said.

"If everyone can’t enjoy it together, what is the point of living?"

The couple have now started a savings plan.

Here's a look back at what past Block winners are doing now.

Adam Thorn and Fiona Mills

Adam and Fiona were the very first contestants to win The Block back in 2003. The couple took home $256,000 and went on to write their very own renovation book, Adam and Fiona's Renos On A Budget: How We Renovated Our Way To The Block.

According to Now to Love, Fiona now has a business in the beauty industry and Adam works for Freedom Kitchens.

Dr Andrew and Jamie Rochford

Andrew Rochford shot to fame after winning the second season of The Block with his now wife Jamie Nicholson in 2004.

The couple applied for the show on a whim and ended up winning $178,000 in profit.

"I was a final-year medical student when I applied, and I was just trying to win some money," he told Stellar magazine earlier this year.

Since then, Andrew has gone on to appear on and host programs like The Project, Studio 10, Breakfast on Channel 10, The Living Room, National Medical Editor and Pointless. He even appeared in TV drama Offspring in 2011.

But after all this time he still gets recognised for The Block.

"It's always amusing when people remember I was on The Block because it was so long ago now, and my hair was a very different colour," he told the publication.

John and Neisha Pitt

John and Neisha Pitt won $305,000 back in 2010 on season three of The Block. The couple now live in Illawong in southern Sydney with their two kids. Neisha also owns Stepping Stones Early Learning Centre, Bexley.

Polly and Warwick 'Waz' Jones

Polly and Waz made $115,000 profit when they won The Block in 2011. Since then, the couple have welcomed two children together, a son called Hudson in 2016 and a daughter called Scotland in 2017.

Phil Rankine and Amity Dry

Fan favourites Phil and Amity returned to The Block for the season six 'All Star' series and earned themselves $395,000 profit.

But five years after their win, the couple announced they decided to go their separate ways in 2018.

"It was pretty hard, it was pretty awful," Amity told news.com.au of their divorce.

"I built my dream home and I’m no longer in that. I think divorce is really like a death in a lot of ways. It’s the death of who you were and the life that you know, and you have to rediscover who you are as a single person, and not being part of a couple."

"But I’m on the other side of it now and I’m really happy. I’m in such a good place and I’m excited about what’s coming next."

Amity met Phil back when she was just 19 and they went on to have two kids together.

"I think people grow apart and change. Who you are at 19 and who you are at 40 are completely different and I think if you manage to grow in the same direction with somebody and still make each other happy, that is an amazing thing."

Since then, Amity has written a cabaret show about her marriage breakup called Fortified and performed her new Fringe show, Highway Superstar earlier this year.

Alisa and Lysandra Fraser

Twin cops Alisa and Lysandra won the 2013 season of the show, earning themselves a total profit of $395,000. They later competed on the show again in 2014 for The Block Fans vs Faves but lost out to Steve O'Donnell and Chantelle Ford. But they didn't walk away completely empty handed, all up they've made $1.01 million from The Block prize money, making them the two of the show's most successful contestants.

Since the show, the sisters have kept busy running their successful design business and have worked together to renovate a heritage home in Albert Park. They've also launched their own naturally derived range of hand and body products called Al.ive Body.

Steve O'Donnell and Chantelle Ford

Steve and Chantelle surprised everyone when they won The Block: Fans vs Faves in 2014. The couple hadn't won a single room during the entire series and ended up pocketing $736,000 in prize money.

But just 14 months after winning the show, they decided to call it quits on their relationship.

Steven and Chantelle shared the news on their joint Facebook page in 2015, explaining that their split was a mutual decision.

"We interrupt your Sunday night to let you know that we are no longer a couple," they wrote.

"We’ve had an incredible 3.5+ years together and remain the best of mates, but both agree that we are better off as friends.

"There’s no drama, no scandal, we’re just two people with an enormous amount of respect for each other who, together, made this difficult decision."

Chantelle has now created designer headwear label Ford Millinery, which provided masks and face shields to protect the cast and crew against COVID-19 during the current season of The Block.

Shannon and Simon Vos

Since winning $435,000 on The Block in 2014, brothers Shannon and Simon have gotten married and started design companies.

Shannon, who tied the knot with his wife Lisa in 2014, now runs his own business Vos Creative and is a contributor for Inside Out Magazine. The couple share two sons together.

Simon on the other hand, married his wife Ashley in 2015 and has gone on to launch construction and design consultancy business Vosa Design Construct.

Darren and Deanne Jolly

Darren and Dea made Block history in season 10 when they walked away with the largest amount of prize money. The builder and interior designer earned themselves an eye-watering $935,000 in profit.

Following their success on the show, they began flipping houses and spent 11 months renovating a worker’s cottage in Kew East, Victoria, which they later sold for $2.9 million.

Unfortunately, the pair decided to go their separate ways in September last year.

"This is a very difficult time for me and my girls," Dea said in a statement to the Herald Sun at the time.

"We have been blindsided and left devastated by Darren’s action. But I'm focusing on my two daughters who are my number one priority. Please respect our privacy while we move on."

Dean and Shay Paine

Dean and Shay walked away with $755,000 after winning The Block in 2015. Since then, the couple have welcomed two more kids together, their son Vinnie in 2017 and Morris (affectionately known as ‘Mo') in 2019.

They now travel around the country together with their three young children, which they document on Instagram.

"People say we are crazy for travelling with three small kids in a camper. We agree but wouldn’t want it any other way. We feel pretty blessed to be able to spend so much time with our kids," they shared in a post earlier this year.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 recently halted their plans so the family are currently spending time on the South Coast of NSW.

"We are hoping to do a take two of our trip come early 2021 (I can’t believe how close that actually is!)," they shared on Instagram.

"Until then, we are going to share with you our time living on a farm as a family off-grid while we enjoy all the sites of the South Coast!!"

Will and Karlie Bethune

Will and Karlie became the first Queenslanders to ever win The Block when they took home $815,000 in 2016. After the show, the couple went on to have their dream wedding and honeymoon in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram.

"In these uncertain times, one thing is certain... Will and I are incredibly lucky and excited to announce we are expecting a new addition in July!" they captioned the post.

Days after sharing they’d been in hospital due to a health scare, Will and Karlie welcomed their baby daughter in April.

"Welcome to our world!! We would like to introduce Indigo Jade Kara Bethune," they wrote on Instagram.

"We are the happiest parents and think we are punching well above our weight with how gorgeous this girl is."

Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles

Josh and Elyse took home $547,000 in prize money after Comedian Dave Hughes bought their Elsternwick property for a casual $3,067,000 in 2017.

Speaking to Mamamia the following year, the 28-year-old model said she considered backing out of The Block at the last minute.

“We worked so hard to get on the show, and then we found out we got in, and we kind of had this shock feeling of, ‘Oh my God. Imagine if this is going to have a negative effect on my career. I’ve been working so hard since I was 10 years old on modelling, is this going to make me or break me?’ It was a really big chance that I took,” she said.

Thankfully it all paid off.

In 2019, the couple moved to Byron Bay and recently purchased a 1960s beach house - the perfect renovation project for the couple and their business J & E Projects.

They also announced they were expecting last month.

The 27-year-old shared an Instagram photo of her and Josh in front of Uluru with the caption "and then there were three".

Sara Tumino and Hayden Vale

Bondi couple Sara and Hayden were best known for spending the most amount of money on a bathroom in Block history. They ended up pocketing $645,000 in prize money when they sold their Gatwick apartment for $3.02m.

Since the show, Hayden has returned to work as a project manager and Sara has completed an interior design course. The couple are also working on renovating a former beach shack in Stanwell Park to turn into their family home.

Tess and Luke Struber

Queensland newlyweds Tess and Luke took home a massive $730,000 when they won The Block last year. Unfortunately, the couple haven't been able to spend their prize money on what they had planned because of COVID-19.

"We tried to go back to normal life then all of this coronavirus stuff happened just as we were gonna pull the trigger on a few big calls, so we've kinda just been chilling out," Luke told 9Entertainment.

"We haven't really touched any of our prize money to be honest," said Tess. "We paid off a few debts like my car, but nothing else really."

In the meantime, the couple have plans to buy a block of land to build their dream house in Cairns.

They also recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary together.

"How good is love... we have been on the adventure of a lifetime... and we are only just getting started," the couple wrote on their shared Instagram account.

Who was your favourite team from The Block? Let us know in the comments below.

