Kyal and Kara Demmrich are no strangers to home renovation.
Since renovating their first home together over 10 years ago, the couple have competed on Reno Rumble and The Block (which they won), run their own successful design company, and now, have just completed designing and renovating their very own 'forever home' for their family of four.
The house, which Kyal and Kara bought pre-children and pre-reality TV, was formerly a small beach shack on the New South Wales Central Coast - a find they knew would someday be transformed into a tropical family oasis.
Documenting the whole process on their blog and Instagram, Kyal and Kara shared how they brought their build to life, from beginning to end.
Here we go again! We look a bit younger in this pic, and that’s because this was our second ever home purchase. We bought this little beach shack with grand plans to build our family house by the sea 🌊 but at the time we didn’t have kids, and weren’t quite sure what to build. We loved the simplicity of living in the shack, but we were ready for more reno adventures... Five years on and two kids later, we’ve got a clearer vision of what we’d like to build. #BlueLagoonBuild here we come! 💃🏼 So, our first question for all those following along, what’s the number one thing that comes to mind as a ‘must’ when building a family home? (Apart from the actual family 😜) #KyalandKara #DreamHouse #BeachHouse
