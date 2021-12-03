The best moments from The Beatles: Get Back, as told through tweets.

It's no secret The Beatles were always one step ahead of the game musically.

Regarded as the most influential band of all time, the Fab Four redefined pop music in the space of just seven years.

But it seems the band's influence stretches far beyond music.

You see, roughly half a century before reality TV was even a thing, The Beatles filmed a reality TV show about themselves making an album.

And yes, it might be the best reality TV show of all time.

Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, new Disney Plus documentary series The Beatles: Get Back follows the making of The Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be, which was originally set to be titled Get Back.

The footage used in the series was originally filmed for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary, which showed the inner workings of the band as they rehearsed for their forthcoming album and rooftop concert.

But across eight hours, The Beatles: Get Back is about more than just making music.

There's bickering and chain smoking and enviable fashion. And honestly, if you added confessional videos, The Beatles: Get Back would almost be like watching Big Brother.

Amid the release of the series, here are the most notable moments from The Beatles: Get Back, as told through tweets.

Paul casually predicting the furore around The Beatles' split.

Ringo just... sitting there.

Paul's beautiful face.

The endless bad vibes at Twickenham.

Yoko Ono, Linda Eastman, and the women of The Beatles.

Paul casually writing the biggest songs of all time.

The infectious excitement of road manager Mal Evans.

The facial hair and the fashion.

Ringo... farting.

And a few things that didn't happen at all.

The Beatles: Get Back is available to watch on Disney Plus now.

