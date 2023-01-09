'Please stop this.' The best reactions to the first episode of The Bachelors 2023.

You may or may not have heard it here first, but an all-new season of The Bachelor is back – and it's safe to say we are in for one hell of a rollercoaster.

Because this new season isn't actually The Bachelor at all... it's The Bachelors.

Yup. That's right. This year, there are three bachelors; Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Mallucedi and Jed McIntosh.

We all know the first episode is about as awkward as it can get, as women attempt to woo the bachelors into handing them a rose.

However, there was a whole lot we just weren't ready for including steamy make-outs, fake birth scenes and awkward rejections.

Oh, and drama. Lots of drama that (unfortunately) leaves us vying for more.

This season is very different from the past. But also, at the same time, extremely similar – and it seems we are not alone in our sentiments judging from the explosive reaction from Twitter users.

So for investigative purposes, we've churned through all the tweets that made us lol in real life and put them all here for you in one handy post.

Without further ado, relive the first episode of the (loveable) mess that is The Bachelors here.

