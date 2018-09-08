Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Cass lied to us for so long”: The Bachelor’s Romy has revealed what none of them knew.



In a shocking revelation, it turns out other contestants on the show had no idea about Cass and Nick’s relationship prior to appearing on The Bachelor 2018.

In an interview with Be, Cat, Romy and Alisha said watching the couple’s encounters on the The Bachelor, was news to them.

“We’ve only found out watching it back that [Cass and Nick] have actually had history,” said Cat in the interview.

“None of us knew, not even her friends,” she added.

“It’s because she lied to us for so long,” commented Romy, after Alisha shared that the news had thrown her.

We have questions. Like how could you not question the fact that Cass knew the Honey Badger’s brother? And how could you think that someone was really capable of falling in love in five seconds flat? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. The picture of Liz Hurley’s son that has everyone doing a double take.

Erm, we need to talk about the fact that Liz Hurley’s son Damian looks exactly like his mother in his latest modelling shots.

The 16-year-old is the shared son of Hurley and Steve Bing, Liz Hurley’s ex, and scrolling through his Instagram it’s undeniable the pair look… exactly the same.

And the people of the internet agree.

“Beautiful just like your mamma xx,” wrote one user on his photo.

“You sure are gorgeous just like your mum,” wrote another.

Damian already has over 30,000 followers, and is already well on track to become one of the worlds most celebrated male models.

3. The very awkward question Cat Henesey was asked on The Project.



Cat Henesey-Smith and Romy Poulier, two of the three women who have been labelled the ‘Mean Girls’ of this series of The Bachelor, appeared on The Project last night to answer questions about their bullying on the reality TV series.

One question though was particularly awkward, testing how strong Cat and Romy’s bond actually is.

Co-host Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann left it till the end of the interview to ask the Bali-based designer if she would have walked too, had Romy been the one to be rejected first.

Romy looked at Cat, admitting “Yes, I actually want to know that answer.”

And with little hesitation, Cat responded while laughing, "Probs not".

"Yeah? Far out," Romy replied.

Oh. #awkward.

4. Kitty Spencer has recreated one of Princess Diana's most iconic looks.



Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, has recreated one of her aunties most iconic looks - her famous 'revenge dress'.

Kitty wore a similar off-the-shoulder, tight black dress with a statement necklace to the Bulgari Tribute to Femininity on Thursday evening.

Diana's dress made headlines as it was seen as a marker of the beginning of the 'new Diana', no longer needing to adhere to the strict dress rules of the British Royal Family.

The dress was made particularly famous as the same night she wore it, Prince Charles appeared on TV admitting he had been unfaithful during their marriage.

Kitty is an English fashion model and is the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

5. The uncomfortable way the audience reacted when Cat and Romy appeared on The Project.

Oh yes, a lot more happened in Cat and Romy's Project interview last night.

Cat explained that she doesn’t blame the nation for not warming to her personality, saying “We do apologise for offending people and we do regret some of the things we did in there.”

And then Romy, 29, said something.

“We don’t condone bullying. It’s not in either of our nature.”

Which did not sit particularly… well.

“And I think that’s the biggest thing that has upset me,” Romy continued. “Just seeing this one person on screen which is just not how it was meant to be.”

To find out how the audience reacted, you can read the full story here.