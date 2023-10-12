Remember this adorable baby? Now she's having her own baby.

We're so sorry to do this to you, but... the Teletubbies' giggling baby in the sky is now in her late-20s, and expecting a baby of her own.

Confronting, isn't it?

Jess Smith was only nine months old when she was cast as the smiling baby sun on the children's show, and appeared in episodes from 1997-2001.

On Instagram, she shared an ultrasound photos and tagged her partner, Ricky Latham.

"When two becomes three," she said.

Jess spent her childhood and teenage years keeping quiet about her role, only revealing herself as the sun following her 19th birthday in 2014.

"I've recently celebrated my 19th birthday and after a lot of thought, I've decided it's time to tell everyone. I am the sun from Teletubbies."

She also posted a letter her parents received from the show's production company to prove it, because believe or not, people were claiming they were actually the sun.

That's got to be Telefraud.

She told BBC South West she got the job by chance.

"I was being weighed at the hospital. My mum took me and it just happened to be the same time that the producer of the old series had come in and wanted the hospital to get in contact with them if they'd seen any smiley babies."

She now works in administration for a security company and has said in interviews that she's "still giggly".

Anyway. This is lovely news, even if it does have us pondering our own mortality.

Feature image: BBC.