A teacher has resigned after backlash to bizzare morality quiz she assigned students.

A 35-year-old teacher from Hilliard Bradley High School in Ohio has resigned after assigning a bizarre ethical dilemmas quiz to her students.

Sarah Gillam had been teaching English at the high school since 2007, and was suspended last week after assigning the homework to her language arts class.

The test was sourced from a testing website and asked disturbing questions about sibling incest and killing family pets.

In a written statement, the school board apologised for the test.

“While the district’s approved curriculum and educational materials encourage students to think critically, several items in this online quiz were simply inappropriate and inconsistent with established classroom resources,” the school board said.

“The district works hard to earn the respect and support of students, parents and the community at-large and we regret any mistrust this may have caused,” they added.

The school was alerted to the test after a students parent posted a Facebook status about the quiz, who said the content was more appropriate for critically thinking university students, rather than 15-year-olds.

Some of the most disturbing content included questions that asked students to evaluate on a scale of OK to NOT OK, whether or not it is okay to kill puppies if you are unable to find a home for them, and whether it’s okay to sleep with siblings.

