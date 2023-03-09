'Everyone was crying.' Inside the deleted MAFS scene that changes everything.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

There's been a development on Married At First Sight Australia that nobody saw coming.

Intruder bride Tayla Winter blindsided everybody earlier this week when she left the couple's retreat without telling her television husband, Hugo Armstrong. It turns out the intruder groom only found out about his bride's escape plan on Wednesday night when Claire Nomarhas revealed Tayla had texted her about her decision to leave.

Welp, none of it really mattered in the end because the bride showed up to the fifth dinner party of the season and shocked everyone.

But what we - the viewers - didn't learn until after the episode aired is that there was an emotional scene completely cut out.

The Daily Mail first reported that the Tasmanian bride had given a "raw and vulnerable" speech that apparently left everyone in tears.

The publication said she had a three-page letter she read out to the cast, which an unnamed cast member said was a move she "didn't tell anyone about".

"She just pulled the letter from underneath her dress and began reading it out."

Apparently, the letter was filled with reasons Tayla had been guarded throughout the experiment, but we don't know many more details, unfortuantely, because she could "barely get through the letter" and was "crying her eyes out", says the anonymous source.

"Tayla was very raw and vulnerable… it was a side that none of the cast had seen from her," the insider recalled. "It was tough for everyone. [They] were in tears and ran over to comfort her."

After Tayla's moving speech, the MAFS producers reportedly entered the dinner party and applauded the bride for her vulnerability, as many of the other brides and grooms sat crying.

Alyssa Barmonde and Cam Woods seemed particularly affected. Tayla's husband Hugo, however, didn't seem particularly fazed by the letter.

The bride, who hasn't earned herself the best reputation during the season, has received "newfound respect" after reading the letter, because it "changed the way the cast treated and looked at her".

Interestingly, though, the entire scene - from Tayla's heartfelt speech to the room of sobbing couples - has been mysteriously cut from the episode, which aired on Wednesday, March 8.

The news comes after Tayla opened up about the "sexting scandal" involving herself and Cam Woods earlier his week. During a call with the bride, Cam apparently exposed his penis while at a nightclub. It felt like a rumour without legs, but Tayla later confirmed the situation had happened and told The Kyle And Jackie O Show he was a "loose cannon" who "doesn't really care too much about getting his thing out".

"He was really drunk and I was drinking with all of my friends as well, and I'm pretty sure it just happened," she said.

We'll get to hear more about the bizarre FaceTime call at the reunion dinner, as it is reported that Lyndall Grace (Cam's 'wife') will confront both Cam and Tayla about the incident.

Until then, we will just have to wait and see what unfolds in the world of MAFS.

Feature Image: Nine.