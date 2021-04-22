From skincare to periods: 10 brands creating products that make sustainability simple.

In case you missed it, April 22 is Earth Day - a day encouraging awareness of how the choices we make affect the planet.

Many of us are considering how to live and consume more sustainably, and with so many simple, eco-friendly switches we can incorporate into our everyday lives, it makes sense to implement at least some of them.

Lots of beauty and lifestyle brands have made small but mighty changes to lesson their environmental footprint - so if you've been wanting to make the switch, here are 10 ideas to get you started.

Not so fun fact: Most toothpaste tubes are made from plastic and aluminium, making it impossible to recycle them after use.

At the start of 2020, Colgate launched the very first recyclable toothpaste tube. It's made from high-density polyethylene (the same stuff used for making milk jugs) and contains 99.7 per cent natural ingredients. The best part: you can throw it in your recycling bin after use.

On the topic of teeth, there's another simple switch you can make to be more sustainable: swap to a bamboo toothbrush. In Australia, millions of plastic toothbrushes are used every year, which amounts to thousands of tonnes of landfill.

Lovebyt is an Aussie brand founded by Northern Beaches native Tash Scutts. Their bamboo toothbrush is made out of eco-friendly, 100 per cent biodegradable, sustainable bamboo and charcoal-infused bristles.

Plus, they also make a range of botanical tooth products using natural ingredients.

Are you someone who uses micellar water to remove your makeup at the end of the day? Same. But sadly, the cotton pads we've been using for yonks are terrible for the environment. Garnier recently launched their very first Micellar Eco Pads that can be washed up to 1000 times.

You use them exactly the same as you would your cotton pads (pour your micellar water on and wipe) but instead of throwing them out after, you throw them in the wash!

Makeup brand Flavedo and Albedo is all about high-performance, pigmented makeup products with zero waste. We're talking no tubs, no lids and no seals.

The packaging is gorgeous and the products are that good (we love their pigmented eyeliner and eyeshadows).

If you have a look at your cleaning products right now, chances are most of them are made out of plastic that can't be recycled. Yep, not good.

Australian cleaning brand Resparkle launched in 2015 with one main goal: to make the planet a better place. They started off making spray bottles that use considerably less plastic, and then they took it one step further and started creating waterless cleaning products. As the founder, Pearl Chan explained, "By removing liquids out of the equation, we remove the need for plastics."

The way it works is, you purchase your kit (which comes with washing concentrate and your reusable glass bottle) and after you finish it, you purchase the reusable sachets.

Periods are unavoidable, but the waste from them doesn't have to be. There are some easy ways to make your period more sustainable - like Modibodi's leak-proof and period-proof underwear. The material they're made out of is super thin (only 3mm thick) but can hold up to 20ml (up to four tampons’ worth). Plus, they come in various (really flattering!) cuts and styles.

So if you're over purchasing tampons and pads once a month and want to be more sustainable, get around Modibodi.

You can also try a menstrual cup. Australian brand Moxie creates reusable menstrual cups that will last years if you take care of them properly. They're easy to use and way better for the environment.

Plus, if they aren't your thing, Moxie also creates good quality tampons in tin containers, and pads and liners made with biodegradable, plant-based fibres and a little bit of silk (fancy!).

For as long as we can remember, powerhouse UK brand Lush has been at the forefront of sustainability in the beauty business.

100 per cent of their products are recyclable, half of them are completely packaging-free (think their bath bombs and bubble bars) and the bags they pop them into when you leave the store are made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled paper. Props to them.

Another iconic brand that's been implementing sustainable practices for years.

If you didn't already know, Sukin creates vegan and cruelty-free skincare, haircare and body care products in Australia. The ingredients are 98.8 per cent naturally derived (think organic rosehip oil and aloe vera) and the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

Plus, the company has been carbon neutral since 2008 (meaning they offset each carbon emission that they produce), which is a pretty big deal.

Second not so fun fact: chemical sunscreens are extremely damaging to our coral reefs and some marine life (including dolphins). So we suggest swapping to a reef-safe sunscreen.

Sunbutter is an Australian-owned sunscreen company created by a marine biologist and conservation ecologist. Their key product is a reef safe, solid SPF 50+ sunscreen that comes in plastic-free (tin) packaging. It's vegan, rubs in clear and is made in Australia in a solar-powered factory.

Tick, tick, tick.

