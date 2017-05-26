Pro surfer suggests women are to blame for shark attacks. All because of their period.

Guys, 53-year-old Laird Hamilton has GOT THIS.

The pro surfer has totally discovered why so many people seem to be getting attacked by sharks.

And it seems women are to blame.

You see, according to Laird - one of the world's most iconic big wave surfers - women are flooding the ocean with blood because they're swimming while on their periods.

Since sharks like blood, they're attracted to smell of your monthly cycle and go in for the kill.

Hamilton made the comments while being interviewed by gossip site TMZ, who asked him to explain the recent increase of sharks spotted in the water around Southern California, where he lives.

"The biggest most common reason to be bitten is a woman with her period," he said.

"Obviously if a woman has her period there's a certain amount of blood in the water."

Obviously.

As it that wasn't enough, Laird then compared swimming on your period to being struck by lightning.

"It's kind of like running around with a lightning rod and wondering why you were struck by lightning," he said.

Yes. Yes it totally is, Laird. You are SO right.

LISTEN: Hooray! A man has invented a solution to women's periods.

All this, despite that fact that, according to Daily Mail, a 2015 report found that of the 1132 recorded shark attacks in Australia since 1941, only 64 involved women.

There's yet to be any proven link between shark attacks and menstruation.

But hey, SCREW SCIENCE.

Who needs it when we have a guy like Laird to mansplain exactly how periods work?

Thanks, buddy.