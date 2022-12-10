Where are they now? The cast of Suits, 12 years later.

It's been 12 years since Suits first premiered - can you believe it?!

The legal drama, which first premiered in June 2011, was a hit with audiences from the start, bringing us into the cut-throat, melodramatic world of law firms, associates, and lots of scandal.

But what has the cast been up to since the show wrapped in 2019?

While the entire world knows where Meghan Markle ended up, the same can’t be said about her co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

Here's what the main cast members of Suits are up to now.

Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane.

Best to start with the one everyone is talking about right now - Meghan Markle.

While she was on a break from filming Suits, Markle met and fell in love with Prince Harry. Her final appearance on the show was in season seven in April 2018. And the following month, she was married to one of the most recognisable royals in the world.

Evidently after the hit show, Markle has not acted since, but has gone on to narrate various documentaries, start a podcast, Archetypes, and most recently featured and worked on Harry & Meghan.

As for whether or not Torres stayed in touch with her co-star Meghan Markle - don't hold your breath.

Even though Torres attended Markle's royal wedding, she said they lost touch soon after.

"There's no story in why I'm not in touch with Meghan. When you're an actor, you meet hundreds of people during your career. The public only sees the characters that are on TV, but there are hundreds of people that make a show happen. You can't bring all those people with you," she told Glamour.

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter.

Gabriel Macht was definitely (in my completely non-bias opinion, of course) a favourite on the show.

Playing Harvey Specter was his biggest TV role to date, and Macht reprised the character in the spin-off show Pearson.

Macht and his co-star Sarah Rafferty were very close friends for over a decade prior to Suits. Interestingly, they actually first met while at drama school together.

Speaking about working with his best mate, Macht said to Blast Magazine: "We are really, really, really close friends. We've been to each other's weddings. It is very hard to act with one of your best pals. But with that said, it's a lot of fun. We constantly say to each other, 'don't make me laugh, don't make me laugh, stop, stop, don't, stop.' It's very hard. I mean it's kind of silly that I'm her boss and I get to tell her what to do."

Their respective daughters are also now "best friends" which is very sweet.

Macht married his wife, Aussie-born actor and model Jacinda Barrett, in 2004, and they have a son and a daughter together.

Barrett even starred as one of Macht's on-screen love interests, Zoe Lawford.

When Suits finished up, Macht said he was looking forward to focusing on family.

"I feel I've put some creative good into the world and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into [being with] my wife and my family," he said to TV Insider.

"I think when you're in Harvey's head for so long, you sort of split in some ways. And so I'm looking forward to being in Gabriel's mind."

Nowadays, the actor has stepped away from the spotlight.

Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane.

Pierce was a constant throughout much of the Suits series, best known for playing Meghan Markle's on-screen father.

In March 2021 when Markle and Prince Harry's famed Oprah interview went live, Pierce shared some of his thoughts on it all. He's one of the only Suits cast members to really criticise Markle since she became associated with the British monarchy.

At the time he told LBC radio: "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK. We are in the midst of a pandemic."

Fans then pointed out that Markle had also spoken about her poor mental health in that Oprah interview, which Pierce said he wasn't specifically referencing in his point - rather the whole focus on an internal royal family drama.

"I still believe it was insensitive and insignificant to what is happening. That doesn't belittle her mental illness. The focus was on palace gossip not her mental illness," he tweeted.

"I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn't change that - I wish her well."

In recent years, he's continued to act and has been a mainstay on the Prime Video hit Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan with John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish.

He's currently starring in Broadway's revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross.

Arguably the second most-recognisable face from Suits, Patrick J. Adams left the show around the same time as Markle, leaving a big Mike Ross shaped hole in our hearts.

On the topic of Adam's lasting friendship with Markle, he has often come to the defence of his on-screen love interest on multiple occasions - including this year.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful, and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he wrote on Twitter.

He then went on to criticise the monarch, saying the accusations of bullying labelled against Markle is "another example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance".

In 2009, Adams first met is now-wife Troian Bellisario.

After breaking up after one year of dating, Adams made a small guest appearance on a 2011 episode of Pretty Little Liars in order to win Bellisario back - and it worked. And as a full circle moment, the engaged couple also worked together on an episode of Suits in 2015, where Bellisario had a guest appearance.

By 2016, they were married.

In 2018, when they attended Markle's royal wedding together, Bellisario wrote on Instagram: "Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing.

"Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come."

Adams and Bellisario have two daughters together - Aurora and Elliot.

When Elliot was born in 2021, Adams said the birth story was quite iconic, as Bellisario gave birth in the hospital parking garage.

"She is on all fours, butt facing the windshield," he recalled on Katie Lowe's Katie's Crib' podcast.

"Her butt's at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby's] head is right there. It all took place in the span of about three minutes," he said about delivering his daughter right there in the car.

Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen.

Donna Paulsen was quite the complex character on Suits, which made viewers fall in love with Sarah Rafferty as an actor even more.

She's appeared in a bunch of other hit TV series like Law and Order, Charmed, CSI: Miami and Bones - i.e., she loves a drama. Most recently, Rafferty joined Chicago Med, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake.

She's also still married to her long-time husband Santtu Seppälä (born Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä) who is a stock research analyst. They have two daughters together - Oona Gray and Iris Friday.

Nowadays, Rafferty said she is looking for opportunities that revolve around "strong, female characters".

"It is something that I do put my weight on. Representation matters," she said recently at a Comic Con event.

"I never want to be the woman behind the man. We want to see an independent evolution and to have more women at the table. I just thought it will be a healing journey for me to see a female character become more powerful."

Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt.

Louis Litt was quite the character in Suits - eccentric and unpredictable to the core.

Rick Hoffman doesn't have as big of a profile as his Suits co-stars.

Over the years, the 52-year-old has kept his relationship pretty quiet, although he recently posted about his long-term partner, saying she had made his world "infinitely better".

He has also a young son, calling him his "love and joy".

Hoffman said he has stayed in touch with many of his Suits co-stars, noting how they were able to build a tight unit on set despite the "drama in the acting business".

"We all appreciate what we have. You have to be crazy that lasted on a show that did nine seasons," he said.

"I'll never have another role like that - it was so wide ranging. The writers are amazing."

