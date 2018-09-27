Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Stu Laundy on the real reason he split with Sophie Monk.



It’s been over six months since Stu Laundy and Sophie Monk split, yet we’re still learning new details about The Bachelorette couple’s break-up.

Speaking to Who magazine, the pub owner shared how he struggled to keep up with the party lifestyle that came with the couple’s relationship.

“Whenever Sophie and I saw each other, there was always a fair few drinks involved. Part of that is her life… That whole world, the socialising, alcohol and plenty of cigarettes,” Stu told the magazine.

But despite their differences as a couple, Stu is still in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

“We haven’t seen each other since late January, but I’m aware of what she’s up to and she checks in on me in a loving and caring way,” he admitted.

Don’t expect the two to get back together though, Stu says they’re better suited as friends.

“We have a very similar sense of humour and love of live. Our lives are just different.”

2. Prepare to feel old. Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a photo of her teen daughter Apple.

We swear it was only yesterday that we were watching GP play Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

But alas, that was in 1998, 20 years ago and we just remembered that she has a 14-year-old daughter.

As they say, time flies.

The actress and business woman shared the rare photo with Apple in honour of National Daughter’s Day and we can’t help but think she looks like a perfect mix between her mum and Amanda Seyfried.

Despite this, we don’t know much about the teenager as Gwyneth is pretty private when it comes to sharing photos of her daughter and 12-year-old son, Moses Martin .

That being said, while Apple has inherited her mum’s face, she has her dad’s vocal chords and even sang Ariana Grande’s ‘Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart’, while on tour with him in April this year.

Now that’s one talented family.

3. Say it ain’t so! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially dating other people.

A moment of silence please.

Five months after they announced their very amicable divorce in April this year, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have apparently well and truly moved on.

According to People Magazine, they've both began dating, although neither of them are looking for something serious.

Quoting a source close to Jenna, they claimed that Jenna "has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend.”

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between LA and Atlanta,” they said.

“She’s in a really great place.”

Channing is in a similar place, said another source, who added that the former couple are happily co-parenting their five-year-old daughter Everly.

“Everything has been really good between them,” they said.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together.

"They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

And while it's all great to know that they've moved on with things, to be honest, it was still a bit too soon for us.

4. “Not tolerating it anymore.” Cassandra Thorburn has absolutely had it with trolls.

PSA: Cassandra Thorburn doesn't have time for trolls.

The journalist and author, who also happens to be Today Show co-host Karl Stefanovic's ex-wife, has responded to nasty comments she's received online after a recent Studio 10 TV appearance.

While on the Network Ten morning show on Thursday, Cass was asked a number of questions about "when she'd be moving on", because that's the most important thing to know about a woman after she's been divorced, yeah?

Her answers were, basically, 'none of your business' and 'do I need a man?' (we're paraphrasing), but some sad people online took issue with that response.

The mum-of-three used Instagram to publicly shame one of her trolls, reposting a disgusting private message she'd received.

"What about this bully, yes Guy you have taken a freeze frame of someone making a face and what’s your point? Calling me FUGLY and sending me a frame does what for you?" the image was captioned.

Any kind of online trolling or bullying, regardless of who it's directed towards, is never OK. Good on Cass for calling the cowardice out.

5. Everything we know about Brooke’s alleged departure from The Bachelor.

Eek.

Rumour has it something HUGE is about to go down in the Bachie mansion tonight.

You see, fan favourite Brooke Blurton might be about to dump the Honey Badger (and his glorious moustache) and walk away from the show.

Earlier this week, Woman's Day reported that Brooke decides to leave the show in an upcoming episode.

According to a “friend” of Brooke’s, the 23-year-old dumped the former rugby union star because her feelings for him weren’t that strong, the magazine reports.

“Brooke left because she was just not falling for him,” the friend said.

Prepare yourselves – there's just a few more hours to go until we'll find out.

You can read the full story here.

