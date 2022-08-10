It was meant to be the holiday of a lifetime. But in 2002, in the tourist district of Kuta, Bali, tragedy struck.

On October 12, 2002, the country was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach's busiest nightclubs, Paddy's Pub and the Sari Club.

It was a crushing event, which primarily affected local Balinese and Australian and British travellers.

Watch the teaser trailer for the Stan Original Series, Bali 2002. Post continues after video.

The explosions killed 202 people, 88 of whom were Australian, and wounded hundreds more.

But in the middle of the catastrophic event, there were hopeful heroes at the forefront.

The new Stan Original series, Bali 2002, is an inspiring drama that unravels how every day tourists and locals from Bali, Australia and beyond, gave so many hope during the devastating aftermath of the 2002 Bali Bombings.

Image: Stan.

The gripping drama endeavours to retell the devastating event, and bring light to the unsung heroes from that fateful day.

In a four-part, one hour series, Bali 2002 will show how those targeted went on to rebuild their lives while also searching for justice, healing and peace.

Bali 2002 stars Claudia Jessie from Bridgerton, Rachel Griffiths from Total Control, Richard Roxburgh from Rake, Sean Keenan from Nitram, Srisacd Sacdpraseut from Mystery Road and Sri Ayu Jati Kartika.

Bali 2002. Image: Stan.

Claudia Jessie will play British tourist Polly Miller, Rachel Griffiths as burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood, Richard Roxburgh as Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton and Sean Keenan as AFL star Jason McCartney.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, hosted by Chelsea McLaughlin, Laura Brodnik and Melissa Mason. Post continues after audio.





To create Bali 2002, those directly impacted by the tragedy were consulted. The series is written by Justin Monjo, Kris Wyld, Marcia Gardner and emerging screenwriter Michael Tosiuta.

The gripping drama was directed by Peter Andrikidis and co-directed by Katrina Irawati Graham.

The Stan Original Series Bali 2002 premieres 25 September, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.