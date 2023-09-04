Daryl Dixon is back and a new Billions season: Every new show coming to Stan in September.

We're getting absolutely spoiled this month.

Stan has announced its biggest lineup of entertainment yet for the month of September, including a highly anticipated series and a major sporting event.

The new slate of announcements includes the hilarious new Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T featuring an all-star cast premiering September 28, along with the Stan Original Documentary Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes, which charts the highs and lows of Laidley's career as she becomes an advocate for the transgender community.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 will be exclusively streamed live across seven weeks, ad-free, in 4k UHD, from September 9 to October 29.

Here's some of the other exciting shows dropping this month!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Fans of The Walking Dead will be excited for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a series that takes place as Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon (The Walking Dead) washes up in France. He struggles to remember how exactly he got there but finds that over time, the new connections he forms complicate his desire to return back to the United States.

Power Book IV: Force

A brand new season of Power Book IV: Force is back again, starring Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark) and Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath). The action-packed drama series is the fourth to join the Power universe and follows Tommy Egan (Sikora) as he takes on Chicago. In the series, with more power comes more problems as a turf war takes shape and Tommy stakes his territory.

Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys in Power Book IV: Force. Image: Stan.

Ride with Norman Reedus

If one new series starring Reedus wasn't enough, Stan will also be releasing Ride with Norman Reedus on September 11, with new episodes dropping weekly. It follows the motorcycle enthusiast actor, as he adventures on epic road trips around the world alongside riding companions, with the likes of Keanu Reeves, Josh Holloway and Johnny Knoxville joining him.

Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League

A brand new season of Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League drops all at once on September 20, going behind the boardroom doors, into the dressing rooms and onto the super yachts of the ultra-rich and explores just how English football became the monumental sport that it is today.

Claudio Ranieri in Fever Pitch. Image: Stan.

Billions

The highly anticipated final season of Billions will see Emmy Award-winner Damian Lewis (Homeland) return to the series, starring alongside Oscar Award-nominee and Emmy-winner Paul Giamatti (30 Coins), as well as Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy).

The complex drama will continue to break down office politics in the sexy, ego-driven world of finance. Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends.

This series joins other previously announced programs exclusive to Stan, including new episodes of The Winter King season 1, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 3, Minx season 2, Heels season 2, and Drag Race Brazil season 1.

Feature Image: Stan.