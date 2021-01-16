Everything you need to know about the cast of Stan's Bump. Including where to find them on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Stan's new original series, Bump, dropped on New Year's Day and it has already claimed a piece of our heart.

The 10-episode series follows the story of Olympia 'Oly' Chalmers (Nathalie Morris), a high-achieving high school student who has her entire life mapped out in front of her when she suddenly has a surprise baby.

It's a wild, heartwarming story, and watching all these breakout Aussie actors has us very invested in their lives away from the series.

So, we decided to do a bit of stalking to find out everything there is to know about the Bump cast.

Bump's Olympia aka Nathalie Morris

Nathalie Morris graduated from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School in 2018 before diving straight into the acting scene.

Prior to Bump, Nathalie has appeared in horror movie Black Christmas and kiwi TV series One Bridge Lane.

Bump's Santiago aka Carlos Sanson Jr.

In Bump, you can find Carlos Sanson Jr starring as Olympia's baby daddy.

Before Bump, Carlos appeared in a few independent films and shows, including Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, Legacies, and Don't Jump.

Bump's Reema aka Safia Arain

Safia Arain plays Reema, Olympia's best friend in Bump.

This is her first Australian acting role, having starred in a music video last year.

Bump's Esha aka Bridie McKim

In Bump, Bridie McKim plays one of Oly’s and Santiago’s classmates, Esha.

After being diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy at a young age, she has been involved with the disability community for some time, and became the first person with a disability to play a lead role on Australian television in ABC's The Heights.

Bump's Vince aka Loane Sa’ula

Loane Sa’ula is a Samoan-Australian actor who plays Vince, Santiago's best friend, in Bump.

It looks like this is his first acting role – and what a start!

Bump's Lachie aka Peter Thurnwald

Peter Thurnwald plays Lachie, Olympia's boyfriend. Bump appears to be Peter's first acting role.

After being adopted from Korea, Peter was raised on the Gold Coast.

Bump's Talia aka Henrietta Enyonam

Henrietta Enyonam is a Ghanian-Australian actress who plays Talia, one of Oly’s classmates, and this is her first acting gig.

Angie Davis aka Claudia Karvan

And of course, there's Claudia Karvan who plays Olympia's mother.

Claudia Karvan is one of Australia's most recognised actresses for her work in Love My Way, Daybreakers and The Secret Life of Us, among other works.

Unfortunately though, she doesn't have an Instagram for us to check out, so her many movies and TV shows will have to suffice.

Feature Image: Stan.