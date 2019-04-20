News
true crime

Jacqueline Ades met a man on a luxury dating app. Then she sent him 159,000 text messages.

Shortly after she was arrested in May 2018, Ades told CBS that while she regrets some of the messages she had sent, she did it out of love.

“When you’re finding love, not everything is perfect. This was a journey, and I want to apologise because nobody could never be more sorry,” she said.

“I felt like I met my soulmate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine.”

Instead, she states her original violent texts – which includes the likes of: “Don’t ever try to leave me… I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!”, “I hope you die… you rotten filthy Jew” and “I’m like the new Hitler… man was a genius.” – were meant as a joke.

“I wrote all these weird things. Just, like, I was literally playing with my imagination and it turned out that that scared him,” she told Arizona Republic.

Ades is currently in a Restoration to Competency program where an appointed psychologist will have up to 21 months to either restore her to competency or deem her not restorable, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told Arizona Republic.

If Ades is deemed to be mentally incompetent and not restorable, the publication states the court could potentially “commit her to a mental institution, appoint her a legal guardian or simply dismiss the charges and release her”.

Top Comments

Guest a year ago

What the bloody hell is an "aesthetician"?

random dude au a year ago

A person who is knowledgeable about aesthetics. Glad I could help ;o)

FLYINGDALE FLYER a year ago

She'd boil a whole hatch of rabbits

