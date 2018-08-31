The slightly bizarre story of how Sophie Monk met her new boyfriend.

Finding love on a flight is a cliché as old as time, and is continuously revisited in cheesy romantic comedies. But for ex-bachelorette Sophie Monk, it’s what happened recently.

Opening up about the experience to Kyle and Jackie O, she says for many people the story “doesn’t really make sense”.

After being sat next to each other without a divider on a business class flight, after filming a travel show in Italy, Sophie said the pair started chatting after ordering some champagne.

“He was so charming and funny and he had no idea what I did,” she told the radio hosts this morning.

The host of Love Island recounted the moment she asked the young man, who she has admitted is now her boyfriend, to kiss her.

“I was sitting there for a while and I went, ‘Hey, um, are you single?’ And he went, ‘Yeah.’ I went, ‘I don’t ever get to meet people in normal scenarios and, um, can I kiss you?’… I thought, ‘Oh god I’ve got a 10-hour flight with this guy, if he says no I’m in trouble,’” Monk joked.

The pair continued to go to separate bathrooms to brush their teeth, before coming back for a cheeky mid-air kiss.

When asked about how the scenario has unfolded since, Monk shared the pair are now dating, even though they haven’t seen each other since the flight.

“When I say it out loud it doesn’t really make sense … but it does to me,” she said.

“I feel like it’s going to work. He’s normal, down to earth, intelligent. He thinks I’m smart, that’s the problem.”

In an interview with A Current Affair in February, Monk detailed exactly when it all went wrong with the man she feel in love with on the Bachelorette, Stu Laundy, and dealing with the fallout in the public eye.

“I did [probably stay longer than I should have] but not because anyone asked me to. I wanted it to work for everyone,” she said.

During her time on the show, Monk was clear that she was looking for someone to start a family with.

With it clear Laundy was not that person, she said she was seriously looking into doing it herself. And we hope for her sake that this guy gets the final rose.

