GRAB THE POPCORN: Netflix is dropping a new rom-com just in time for the long weekend.

For the past 12 months, just about every Netflix romantic comedy has revolved around Noah Centineo and a forbidden high school romance.

Which is… amazing.

But for those of us who are no longer in high school, and can no longer relate to teenage angst, Someone Great appears to be tackling the unique romantic ventures of women in their late 20s.

Watch the trailer for Someone Great Netflix. Post continues after video.

When Jenny is offered her dream job as a music journalist in San Francisco, her boyfriend of 9 years says he isn’t ready to leave New York, and calls it quits.

Recruiting the help of her two best friends, the protagonist embarks on a journey to reconnect with who she was before the relationship that defined her twenties.

Starring Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez and Straight Outta Compton’s Lakeith Stanfield as the couple breaking up, and She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise, and John Tucker Must Die’s Brittany Snow as the supportive best friends, the film is bound to be a winner.

From the executive producer of Bridesmaids, Paul Feig, we are also expecting some very comical moments.

Grab some popcorn and consider your long weekend viewing sorted.

You can watch Someone Great on Netflix April 19.