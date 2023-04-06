'I'm a beauty writer with sensitive skin. Here are the 10 products I can't live without.'

There's little my sensitive skin has not endured.

From moisturisers and masks to soaps and serums (yes, even serums), my skin has reacted to a multitude of products.

I know what you are thinking: "Does she not patch test on her skin before investing in these beauty products?" Yes, I do! Sometimes even twice.

For me, the reaction to certain products does not always appear after one use. In fact, some of my skin’s worst reactions to products have happened after I've used it repeatedly.

When it comes to what my skin can tolerate, I can’t go past these 10 products. Now dubbed my ride-or-dies, I use all of them at least once a day.

Aside from the skin on my face, I have also found my entire body to be somewhat sensitive – talk about great luck, right?

I tend to steer clear of products that aren’t specifically designed for sensitive skin. I like to go between using either a liquid body wash or solid soap – I’ve found switching between the two works best for me.

Since trialling this cleansing bar, supermarket soaps just don’t compare. I use it morning and night and typically get around two weeks' worth of usage out of it.

Image: Supplied.

Ideal for sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin, this lightweight moisturiser has become one of my favourites to date.

Unlike most sensitive-friendly moisturisers, the lightweight consistency sinks into the skin without leaving sticky residue and contains niacinamide and salicylic acid, which I love.

As an avid makeup wearer, who prefers a heavy matte coverage, finding a cleanser that was as effective and gentle, proved to be anything but easy.

When a non-sensitive-skinned bestie recommended this, I was hesitant. But now, I’m using it twice a day.

With a gel-like consistency, I’ve found it powerful enough to remove my makeup, but gentle enough to not leave my skin in a dire state of dehydration.

Image: Supplied.

Containing everything from quandong to raspberry extract and chlorophyll, it’s not hard to see why this serum is often dubbed the green smoothie of skincare.

I now refer to it as my skin’s morning celery juice.

After noticing that my skin is typically more sensitive after a shower, I apply it before moisturiser or makeup. It's totally calmed my inflammation.

Image: Supplied.

Dry, chapped, cracked – you name it, my lips have had it.

Despite being a gloss girl at heart, when it comes to soothing my perpetually dry lips, I simply cannot go past this.

With an ingredient list that features jojoba, vitamin E and sunflower seed wax, my lips are always left feeling silky smooth.

I know, I know… an acid peel when you have sensitive skin? Are you crazy?

That said, this one is not nearly as harsh as it sounds.

Designed to gently remove dead skin cells, boost hydration and provide the skin with a gentle – yet exfoliating – refresh, this slime-resembling formula has been on high rotation since I bought it.

Image: Supplied.

Notably one of my all-time favourite hand and body lotions, there is not a day that this stuff is not slathered on my hands or body.

Free from artificial fragrance, sulphates, mineral oil and parabens, this is one of those products I recommend to someone at least once per day.

Although Dr Hauschka has designed the lotion to be used across the entire body, I usually opt to apply mine on the areas of my skin that dry out the quickest – typically my hands, elbows and knees.

I’ve also found its quick-drying formula makes application easier – meaning yes, I can apply it in the back of an Uber without worrying whether I'll stick to the seat.

Image: Supplied.

Notorious for being a sensitive-skinned girl’s worst nightmare, I once steered clear of face masks at all costs. That was until I tried this.

Saturated with an entire bottle of serum – yes, a whole bottle – I apply the mask when my skin is in desperate need of a boost.

Image: Supplied.

I have definitely tried my fair share of body butters, whips and lotions. And despite most of them smelling divine (shout out to The Body Shop’s Strawberry Body Butter) and not reacting with my skin, there was definitely a select handful that did.

One moisturiser which did not react nor irritate my skin was this. With a whipped butter-like formula, it includes natural food-based ingredients – think avocado oil and pomegranate – in replace of skin-damaging chemicals.

I like to smother myself in it both morning and night.

Image: Supplied.

Just behind sulphates, the sun can be one of the worst things for my sensitive skin – hence why I take sensitive-friendly SPF shopping very seriously.

With a lightweight glossy consistency, I found this sunscreen to be much more breathable on my skin than heavier formulations. I use it every day before I slap on my makeup.

Feature image: Supplied.