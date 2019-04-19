Where are they now? The cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, 14 years later.

For all its lies about well-fitting denim, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was a classic 00s story about female friendships, growing up and noughties fashion – think: capri pants, boot-cut jeans and Sketcher shoes.

The film followed a group of four friends – Lena, Tibby, Carmen and Bridget – who part ways over summer. However, before they do, they stumble upon a pair of jeans which amazingly fit all four girls. Together, they decide they’ll each get a turn wearing the pants before passing them around the group, and soon they discover the pants bring luck and ‘unexpected opportunities’ to the wearer.

Now, a decade and a half from its 2005 release date, the boot cut jeans may have since lost their wonder, but the movie is still a resounding classic. Not only did it bolster the careers of Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Jenna Boyd, who you might recognise as Paige from the Netflix series, Atypical, we also completely forget that Bradley Whitford (that’s Josh from The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale) also makes an appearance.

So here’s what the cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is up to, 14 years later.

Amber Tamblyn as Tabitha “Tibby” Tomko-Rollins

Before her role as Tibby - the budding director and grocery store clerk, Amber Tamblyn had already established herself as a child star. The daughter of revered actor Russ Tamblyn, from the age of 12, Tamblyn played Emily Bowen on the soap opera General Hospital (a role she held for six years) and also had the leading role as Joan Girardi in the drama, Joan of Arcadia.

Horror fans might also recall seeing Embry's face in The Ring and The Grudge 2 (spoiler alert: she doesn't make it in either film). Tamblyn's other notable acting credits include her short stint on medical drama, House, and her 24-episode run as Jenny on Two and a Half Men.

Apart from acting, Tamblyn has established herself as a notable writer and poet. She's published three poetry collections, with her latest book, Dark Sparkler, focusing on the lives and deaths of child star actresses, which took her six years to finish. Last year she also published her first fictional novel, Any Man which focuses on a female rapist who targets men in a series of violent and disturbing sexual assaults.

Speaking to the Washington Post, she said although it wasn't her initial desire to do so, she hoped her story would resensitise people in the #metoo era.

"What would it be like to create a female antagonist who was truly ugly in the worst possible sense and who was predatory and had no consequences in the same way predatory men often do not experience consequences," she said.

"Our art needs to bring up more difficult conversations, and I have no doubt that this book is going to really upset a lot of people, and I’m okay with that."

In 2017, she publicly went on the record accusing now-70-year-old actor James Woods of trying to "pick [her] and a friend up at a restaurant" and take them to Vegas, when they were both 16. Although Wood denied her allegations, Tamblyn went on to pen a powerful open letter for Teen Vogue.

"Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth," she wrote.

"I told you my age, kindly and with no judgement or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer.

"You laughed and said, 'Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.'"

Blake Lively as Bridget Vreeland

Blake Lively needs no introduction to most, so we'll keep this short.

The revered and established actress has enjoyed widespread-acclaim since her role as atoned-bad girl, Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, and she's gone on to star in a wide range of films across multiple genres.

Some of her most popular films to date include her lead role in the 2018 thriller, A Simple Favour, The Shallows (2016) and The Age of Adaline (2015).

One of her lesser-known ventures was her 2014 digital magazine and e-commerce website, Preserve, which featured blog posts, recipes and product recommendations hand-chosen by the actress. Alas, Lively decided to close the site in 2015, however, she told Vogue that she plans on eventually rebuild, rebrand and relaunch the project in the future.

The 31-year-old is also married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, who she shares two daughters with: four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.

Bradley Whitford as Al Lowell (Carmen's dad)

Bradley Whitford was an established actor thanks to his turn as Josh in The West Wing from 1999 to 2006 and continues to be a firm fixture in prime time roles today. Currently he plays Commander Joseph Lawrence on The Handmaid's Tale and also played Dean Armitage in the 2017 hit-thriller Get Out.

His other roles include starring in the 2012 horror film The Cabin in the Woods, the 2013 comedy Trophy Wife and the popular Amazon series Transparent.

In 2009 he divorced his wife (and fellow actress) Jane Kaczmarek, and is currently engaged to his Transparent co-star Amy Landecker who he met in 2015.

Jenna Boyd as Bailey Graffman

Jenna Boyd was only 12 years old when she played the enthusiastic, leukaemia patient, Bailey, who Tibby befriends. Now 26, while she is still active in the acting industry - and most recently played Sam on the Netflix series Atypical - she seems to also be pursuing alternative pursuits.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also a Level III Executive Consultant for the multi-level-marketing skincare brand, Rodan + Fields, which she joined in 2014 after completely a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Management from Pepperdine University.

Mike Vogel as Eric Richman

We came to first know Mike Vogel as Bridget's older, soccer camp crush and the 39-year-old has appeared in several films and series since.

Most notably he appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Costner in the rom-com Rumour Has It, and also played Emily Rossum's finance in the 2006 blockbuster Poseidon. From 2017-18 he scored a leading role in the NBC military-documentary The Brave, and also played recurring character, Deputy Zack Shelby in the first season of Bate's Motel.

He currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife, Courtney Vogel and three children, as well as their pug, Olivia and two horses - Mr. Benjamin Buttons and Mr. Ghost.

Michael Rady as Kostas Dounas

After making his acting debut in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, Philadelphia-born actor, Michael Rady went onto reprise his role in 2008.

The 37-year-old has continued to secure minor parts in television series like Jane the Virgin, The Mentalist and Melrose Place and was a series regular in Season 2 of UnREAL, playing Coleman, the executive producer and show runner of the fictitious reality TV show.

According to his 2016 Grub Street profile he is a staunch vegan and has a very intense relationship with fig-bar cookies from US health grocers, Trader Joe's. "[They] haunt me. They’re spectacularly good," he says.

The more you know.

