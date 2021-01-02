If you've finished watching Bridgerton, here are 7 binge-worthy TV shows to watch next.

Unless you've been fast asleep since Christmas Day, chances are you've heard about or watched Netflix's newest series, Bridgerton.

The show, produced by powerhouse Shonda Rhimes (the woman behind Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal), is a historical drama set during the Regency era in England.

The eight episode series follows the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in London's high society.

If you haven't watched Bridgerton yet, here's the trailer. Post continues below.

If you started watching it over the Christmas period, we assume that you've devoured all eight episodes by now (and we don't blame you).

So, to save you from scanning the internet to find something to watch next, we've compiled a list of seven sexy, historical to watch after you devour Bridgerton.

You're welcome.

Outlander

Image: Starz.

If Bridgerton's steamy scenes had you hooked, Outlander is the next show for you. The historical drama follows the lead character Claire, a former World War II army nurse, who inadvertently travels through time and falls in love with an 18th-century Scots warrior.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Gossip Girl

Image: CBS.

If Bridgerton was set in the 2010s, it would be called Gossip Girl. The popular six-season show follows a group of teenagers from New York's Upper East Side who have too much money and an equal amount of drama. It's addictive.

Where to watch: Stan.

The Great

Image: Paramount Television Studios.

Another period drama but this time set in 18th-century Russia. The comedy-drama follows Catherine the Nothing (played by Elle Fanning) as she becomes Catherine the Great.

Where to watch: Stan.

Hollywood

Image: Netflix.

While this is not a period series, it is set in post-WWII Hollywood. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers who will do almost anything to make in the entertainment industry.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Dickinson

Image: Apple Inc.

Surprise, surprise, another period drama for you!

Dickinson is a dark comedy coming-of-age series that follows Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) as she sets out to become the world's greatest poet.

Where to watch: Apple TV+.

Belgravia

Image: Carnival Films.

Belgravia is a historical drama based on the 2016 book by Julian Fellowes (the creator of Downton Abbey) of the same name. It all starts in 1815, when the Trenchards accept an invitation to an extravagant ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. After, secrets and scandals start unravelling.

Where to watch: Foxtel GO.

Downton Abbey

Image: Carnival Films.

Finally, the most popular period drama of them all. Downton Abbey is set in the fictional country estate of Yorkshire and takes place in 1912. The story follows the aristocratic Crawley family and those who work for them. Plus, it stars Maggie Smith, so that's enough of a reason to watch it.

Which show will you be watching after Bridgerton? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Netflix.