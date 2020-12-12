"A pathological liar." Sia backs FKA Twigs' abuse claims against Shia LaBeouf.

Warning: The following mentions domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

Sia has shown her support for FKA Twigs, claiming she too was hurt by actor Shia LaBeouf.

Musician FKA Twigs, 32, filed a lawsuit against her former partner, LaBeouf, 34, in which she accused the actor of "relentless" domestic violence and abuse.

FKA Twigs' lawsuit, lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court, contains a range of allegations against the Transformers star, including physical assault, sexual assault, and verbal and emotional abuse.

On Twitter, Australian singer Sia, 44, said she was also "hurt emotionally" by LaBeouf.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."

She said FKA Twigs coming forwarding was "very courageous", and said she was proud of her.

LaBeouf appeared in Sia's 2015 music video for 'Elastic Heart', alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

After the filing became public, FKA Twigs wrote on Twitter: "My second-worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first-worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."

LaBeouf began dating FKA Twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) after she starred in his 2019 film, Honey Boy.

According to Variety, the lawsuit claims that he then set about "gradually gaining Tahliah’s trust and confidence with the intent of abusing her", and then engaged in a "continuous stream" of verbal and mental abuse. It alleges he then became "increasingly violent" over the almost year-long relationship.

In one incident outlined in the filling, FKA Twigs claims LaBeouf, while driving recklessly, unbuckled his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him.

She claims that when they then pulled over at a petrol station and she tried to leave; he slammed her against the vehicle, attempted to strangle her and screamed in her face.

The suit also alleges that he attempted to choke her while she was sleeping, knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease and that he threatened to use personal text messages and information to embarrass her.

The New York Times reports that the lawsuit also contains allegations by another of LaBeouf's former partners, stylist Karolyn Pho, that he "drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, enough that she bled".

FKA Twigs. Image: Getty.

LaBeouf's response.

In a statement published by The New York Times, LaBeouf said while "many of these allegations are not true", he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

He added that he was "a sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy.

"I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

FKA Twigs told The New York Times she didn't go to the police out of concern for how it would impact LaBeouf's career and also fear that she wouldn't be believed.

In a series of tweets, she added, "I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that, when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship, leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.

"I hope that by sharing my experience, I can truly help others feel like they are not alone."

According to Variety, the lawsuit states, "This action has been brought not for personal gain, but to set the record straight, and to help ensure that no more women must undergo the abuse that Shia LaBeouf has inflicted on his prior romantic partners.

"The days in which LaBeouf can mistreat and harm women with impunity are over.”

If you are experiencing domestic or family violence, support is available via 1800 RESPECT. Please call to speak to a trained counsellor.

Feature Image: Getty.