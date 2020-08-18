Sharon Stone has lost two family members to COVID-19. Two more are fighting for their lives.

Sharon Stone has shared an emotional update on the state of COVID-19 in the United States.

In her family alone, she has lost both her grandmother and godmother to coronavirus and now her sister, Kelly Stone, and her husband Bruce, are fighting for their lives.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, the Basic Instinct actress explained how her sister and brother-in-law are coping with the virus, how the healthcare system frankly isn't coping and the truth about accessibility to COVID-19 tests in America.

"As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in hospital in a COVID room and that she has lupus and is fighting for her life," the 62-year-old began.

"I didn't let you know that her husband Bruce, is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life."

As Stone explained, her sister and brother-in-law stayed at home as long as possible because of the rules in the state of Montana.

"In Montana, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic and then you don’t get your test results for five days," she said.

"Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother, who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could have been their asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID."

She continued to explain that the frontline workers can't get their hands on COVID-19 tests either.

"The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with.

"Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested. The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask."

While she's tried to deliver this news to both the Governor of Montana and the health departments, they refused her calls.

"The people at the governor’s houses, at the health departments, are simply so overwhelmed that they’re not answering phones, they’re hanging up. This is the state that we’re in," she said.

"This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country. You, the people in the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID. They keep saying that the risks are so small... but I’m telling you what’s going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID, and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.

"There was no one to help them while they were at home alone because there are no kinds of nurses that can come to the house there because there are no tests for them," she continued.﻿

And Stone made it very clear: those who say that there are COVID tests for all are lying.

"When they say there are tests for everyone, they’re lying. When they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they are lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there’s nothing but lies."

She finished by urging people to vote this coming election.

"This is the state that we're in. The only thing that's going to change this is if you vote. If you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris.

“The reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership,” she said.

"Please vote – and whatever you do, don’t vote for a killer," she concluded.

And now, her sister Kelly has given her own update.

"I beg you to know that this is real," she began.

"I'm gasping for every breath without oxygen. Please do this [wear a mask] for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks and demand everyone wears a mask.

"You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you," she said.

