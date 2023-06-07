Shannen Doherty has stage 4 breast cancer. She just announced it has spread to her brain.

Shannen Doherty has given an update on her ongoing cancer battle.

After announcing she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, the 90210 actor, 52, has shared that a CT scan performed on January 5 showed that the disease has spread to the brain.

"On January 5th, my CT scan showed [metastases] in my brain," she captioned one of two Instagram videos this week.

"Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask, which you wear during radiation to your brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.

"But that fear... the turmoil... the timing of it all... this is what cancer can look like," she added.

Watch: Shannen Doherty announce she has stage 4 breast cancer. Post continues after video.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

"There was a lump, and I had a mammogram and then a biopsy," she told Health Magazine in February 2019.

"When I got the results, I was in the car with my mum and I just knew. The longer I sat, the more it started sinking in. Then I started crying. I called my husband and told him. And from there, I just put together a team."

After two years of treatment, Doherty announced she was in remission.

But in February 2020, the actress said the cancer had returned, and this time, it had progressed to stage 4.

"It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that – I'm stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," she told Good Morning America at the time.

"I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Image: Instagram @theshando.

The news of her cancer battle came just four months after the death of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry.

He had passed away after a massive stroke.

"It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first," she said.

"It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honour him was to do [reboot BH90210]... One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn't really tell anybody [was] because I thought, 'People can look at that [and see] other people with stage 4 can work too'.

"Like, you know, our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."

By her side during this time was her husband of 11 years, photographer Kurt Iswarienko.

"My marriage was always strong, but [the cancer battle] has made my marriage a thousand times stronger," the actor told ET in 2016.

"He’s never missed a chemo. He’s never missed a sick day."

The pair began dating in 2008 before tying the knot in 2011.

Image: Instagram/@theshando

In April 2023, Doherty's lawyers filed for divorce.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty’s rep told People, claiming that Iswarienko’s agent was "intimately involved" in their split.

In August 2016, Doherty praised Iswarienko for lending her strength and support while she battled cancer.

She recalled the moment she told her husband she had cancer for the first time, sharing that he was waiting in the driveway for her after telling him the news over the phone.

"[He] hugged me and said, 'We are going to get through this. You are going to be OK. We are going to get through this, you’re strong and you’re powerful and you’re not going anywhere,'" she told ET.

"'You have so much to do in your life. We are going to get through it as a family.'"

On the same day the announcement of their divorce was made, Doherty shared a cryptic quote on Instagram.

"The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and respect," it read.

Doherty previously gave an update on her health at a Charmed panel at 90s Con in March 2023.

When asked how she was feeling, Doherty replied, "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

Following her diagnosis eight years ago, the actor often shares updates on her social media.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021.

"I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

Feature image: Instagram/@theshando