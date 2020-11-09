3 kids, a celebrity feud and a cancer scare: Inside Shannan Ponton's life in the spotlight.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

For about a decade, Shannan Ponton was a familiar face on Australian TV.

The 46-year-old quickly became a household name after his stint on The Biggest Loser, where he worked as a personal trainer between 2007 and 2017.

Now, he's back on our screens as a part of Channel Seven's very intense new reality show, SAS Australia, where he's taking on SAS training under the direction of a team of angry British ex-Special Forces soldiers.

"This was the toughest test of my life," Shannan wrote on Instagram in the lead up to the show.

"100% unscripted reality tv. Not one retake or production crew to check in. We were totally isolated. I did find out how far I could go. No question! Not much food, not much sleep, but plenty of energy and support from most of the recruits."

Watch the trailer for SAS Australia below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Seven.

But behind the scenes, the father-of-three has gone through his own challenges.

After having a personal brush with melanoma in 2010, Shannan recently opened up about his son’s bone cancer diagnosis, which his wife found out about when he was getting ready to film SAS Australia.

From his career to his family life, here's everything we know about Shannan Ponton.

His time on The Biggest Loser.

Australia first met Shannan on season two of The Biggest Loser back in 2007 when he joined the show as a personal trainer alongside Michelle Bridges and Steve 'Commando' Willis.

From the outside, the three trainers appeared to work well together on the show. However, tension clearly rose during the 2015 season of TBL Families when couple Michelle and Commando were accused of forming an alliance together.