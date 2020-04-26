In 2011, 25-year-old Emma Duncan won The Biggest Loser after losing 62kg. This is her life now.

The Biggest Loser winner Emma Duncan has no doubt that being fit and healthy helped her when it came to having her son Clay 19 months ago.

“I was running even while I was pregnant,” Duncan tells Mamamia. “I did a pump class the day before I gave birth. I went to work in labour.”

After having contractions all morning at her Newcastle hairdressing salon, Duncan turned up to the hospital with her partner Les. She insisted on climbing the stairs to the birthing suite, where she was told she was nearly 8cm dilated.

“I just hung onto Les, and my twin sister Meg was in there as well, and I gave birth standing up, in a squat, probably only four or five pushes. It was painful, but not long after I gave birth, I said, ‘Oh, I could do that again.’ That was definitely from being fit and healthy.”