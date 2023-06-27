Shakira is ready to talk about her divorce.

The singer, who was married to footballer Gerard Piqué for more than 11 years, announced their separation in June 2022. During their 11-year relationship, they had two sons together; nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the official statement read.

Rumours the pair ended their relationship over an alleged affair began doing the rounds, and the release of the song 'Te Felecito' – and later the record-breaking single 'BZRP Music Sessions #53' – only fuelled further cheating speculation.

Now, one year on, Shakira is sharing exactly what else was going down at the time of their divorce.

In an interview with People, the 46-year-old has now reflected on the hardships she endured near the end of her marriage.

Around the same time she was "consumed" by grief over her breakup, her father William Mebarak Chadid was "gravely injured in an accident", she shared.

Shakira and her mother, Nidia Ripoll Torrado, were there when the accident occurred and they remained by his side while he recovered in the ICU.

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," she explained.

"While [my father] was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident.

"Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

She confessed to thinking she "wasn't going to survive".

Shakira and her father William Mebarak Chadid in 2011. Image: Getty.

"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Her father's recovery has been "very hard and slow", but luckily for their family, the singer says he is also a "wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength".

"He has overcome Covid once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries – all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months," the singer said.

"My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night. They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me.

"But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."

As the singer gears up to release more music, she says she is feeling "very excited" to explain the "narrative that has developed along with events in my life".

Shakira said the music will also discuss "the different stages I have gone through spiritually, mentally and even physically".

"I have gone through denial, rage, pain, acceptance, grief, hope, deception, hope again, excitement," she told People.

"So many emotions and feelings that at times seem mixed, that didn’t seem to be able to coexist inside of me, that I have been able to untangle only through my songs, to understand myself better.

"Not to explain or justify myself, only to understand myself and tolerate myself."

