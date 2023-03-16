Shakira, Lana Del Rey and the rise of the petty queen era.

All hail the petty queen.

You know the type; The woman with an axe to grind. The one with a chip on her shoulder. The "crazy" lady who has every reason to be mad. Or the girl who wants you to know she's going to get her revenge – and does.

We've seen them before on a global stage, too,

Taylor Swift showed us a palpable rage in a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well'. It was dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal – a man who broke her heart once and likely lived to regret it for the lines of lyrics it provided Swift.

Julia Roberts did it years prior when she cheated and fell in love with a man who already had a wife, Vera Steimberg. She didn't want to divorce him, not without a lot of money at least. But right after Roberts sat in front of a camera with a shirt that read "A Low Vera", she officially signed the papers.

(If you're wondering, Roberts has been married to said husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, for 20 years now.)

Miley Cyrus has done it too, over and over again with songs stuffed with Easter Eggs that paint a very shady picture of her ex-husband. Just one listen to her new song 'Flowers' will have you nodding in agreement.

The point is, even celebrities are not immune from having feelings.

And singers like Shakira and Lana Del Rey know all too well how tasty it is to use their resentment and turn it into something powerfully petty.

Del Rey did it first. Kinda.

She's written about heartbreak and the pain that comes with that since her career took off in 2011.

But her new album, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard which is about to be released this month, is all about the "concerns or hopes" in her mind.