"Ladies, charge your devices." The best reactions to Netflix's raunchy new show, Sex/Life.

Just when another Australian state is plunged into lockdown, the Netflix gods have smiled down at us.

They've offered up a show that has just enough plot line for it not to be considered porn, and just enough sex to make us feel something deep beneath our layers of blankets and pyjamas.

Ooft.

It's called Sex/Life and it has way more connection to the first half of its name.

The show focusses on Billie, who is married to the rather dashing (but equally straight-laced) Cooper. However, there's something brewing...

"He is my favourite person, and I want to live 100 years together and die at exactly the same time," says Billie.

...specific, with a hint of homicide.

"And I want our souls to find each other as soon as possible, so we can fall in love and make more babies all over again."

It's weird, it's romantic, and we're waiting with baited breath for the 'but' and...

"I just want him to f**k my brains out."

Right.

So, the sex is bad or non-existent. And thus the horny story begins.

What follows is a rampant search for Billie to find, er, satisfaction again - and obviously that involves her extremely hot ex-boyfriend, Brad.

While we won't give away the whole story, we do want to share with you some of the hilarious reactions to the show that everyone is watching right now. Because the people are randy, and they desperately want to share their thoughts.

Oh, and you should note while watching this show that Billie and Brad IRL are dating. Yep. Let that sink in.

Feature Image: Netflix + Mamamia.