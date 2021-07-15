The 5 best sex toys you can get on the cheap during the Click Frenzy sale.

Usually sales frenzies surround panic-buying clothes and beauty products, and while we definitely still get rather excited for those, there's a special place in our hearts reserved exclusively for this...

Sex toy sales.

These buzzy tickets to pleasure town usually set us back a fair amount cash-wise, so seeing them discounted so damn much is music to our bank account's ears.

To help you navigate the chaos that is the Click Frenzy sales, we've identified the five best deals that you can shop now and have delivered to your door by the end of the week.

...And if you're in Greater Sydney or Melbourne right now, you definitely deserve this treat.

So here they are, the five best sex toys you can get on the cheap right now.

Now we don't want to be so bold as to say this is the greatest sex toy ever made, but BOY is this little buzzer popular amongst the ladies.

The Womanizer by Lovehoney. Image: Mamamia.

When we asked Lucy Neville, host of The Undone, what she would rate the Womanizer out of 10, she had this to say:

"10/10. I know that seems generous, but there are at least 20 women in my life who have this toy because of my recommendation, and it’s 10s across the board. They’re all glowing."

...Need we say more?

The Womanizer was originally $169.95 and is now on sale with 20 per cent for $135.96.

Yes, you read that title correctly. There is a 'moving bead' within this vibrator, and its main aim is to find your g-spot and LOVE IT INTENSELY.

The 'moving bead' master. Image: Mamamia.

With silicone softness and a sleek as heck design, this toy is bound to be a mainstay in your toy drawer.

Plus, it is reduced from $94.95 to $28.48, which means you get to pocket a full $66.47 with this 70 per cent off deal!

We know this may ruffle some feathers, but precisely everyone should probably try a butt plug at least once in their life.

Booty time. Image: Mamamia.

And this one is a great place to start. Why? Because it's an experimentally curvy boi, AND it's been reduced from $36.95 to $11.08. Yup, 11 FREAKIN BUCKS.

If you're a fan of the Womanizer and you love saving the planet (if you don't then feel free to leave now), then this brand new Womanizer Eco is the pal for you.

Save the planet vibes. Image: Mamamia.

With the same gusto as the OG Womanizer, but body and planet-safe material and super quiet on the buzz front.

This has 20 per cent knocked off the price, taking it to $239.96.

We lovingly refer to this toy as the 'jungle gym of vibrators' because it literally does it all.

The jungle gym. Image: Mamamia.

With an internal g-spot vibrator and an external clit-sucker element, this sex toy is a jack of all trades. And it's got a cheeky 20 per cent discount, so you it can be yours for just $263.96, down from $329.95.

Feature Image: Mamamia.